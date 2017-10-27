New Direction IRA Expands Business Development Operations

New Direction IRA, Inc. (NDIRA), a provider of self-directed IRAs, 401(k)s, and health savings accounts that emphasize alternative assets, is excited to announce the hiring of Alan Johnson as Business Development Manager for the northeast region of the United States. With his primary office in Morristown, New Jersey, Mr. Johnson will have the opportunity to build relationships with alternative asset providers and issuers in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., and Connecticut. NDIRA has built a ground-based presence across the country and is pleased to welcome Mr. Johnson as a valuable resource on the east coast.

In over 20 years as a financial professional, Mr. Johnson has served as a financial advisor and registered investment advisor. As a Certified IRA Services Professional, he has also occupied various business development roles at the highest levels of the self-directed IRA industry. “I’m excited to join New Direction IRA and for the opportunity to promote our robust myDirection®Pro platform,” said Mr. Johnson. myDirection®Pro allows NDIRA and investment providers to integrate their online platforms and maintain seamless communication through application programming interfaces (APIs).

Such technology will go a long way toward ending the negative stigma of alternative assets as self-directed retirement investments. Mr. Johnson sees significant value in promoting this retirement strategy while eliminating the cumbersome business practices that once characterized the industry. “Aside from new business initiatives being the engine that drives economic growth,” Mr. Johnson continued, “investor participation in [alternative business models] allows the possibility of higher returns that are not strongly correlated to the financial markets.

“A primary area of focus will be selling the benefits of the myDirection®Pro portal and white label branding to institutional clients.”

As of this publication, NDIRA provides administrative services for over 16,500 self-directed retirement accounts. Their clients hold nearly $1.8 billion in alternative investment options such as real estate, precious metals, and private equity positions acquired via crowdfunding and other avenues. For more information, visit http://www.newdirectionira.com.