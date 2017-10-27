Simplified Curtain Hanging Device Invented (CLM-280)

Most individuals enjoy some variation of window covering in their home, as they provide enhanced privacy and protection from the hot sun. Although attractive, curtains can pose a range of issues during their installation. They can ultimately look uneven after requiring individuals to hold them above their heads for a prolonged period of time during installation, which can be very frustrating for the homeowner.

An inventor from Columbus, Ohio, has invented EASY CURTAINS AND VALENCE, a new line of curtains and a valance that simplifies the installation process. "I wanted to invent a way to make hanging curtains much easier," said the inventor. "My invention can be produced in a range of colors and styles to fit any décor." EASY CURTAINS AND VALENCE eliminates the exhausting and aggravating job of constantly holding arms in an upright position for a long period of time while hanging curtains, as well as the risk of them hanging unevenly. It saves time and effort for homeowners, as well as RV owners or hotel employees, and is attractive for any room.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-CLM-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp