On November 11th, 2017, AIM Dental Marketing President and Climb for a Cause executive director Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow will compete in a 100 mile trail run in Southern Illinois in support of oral health education and treatment, and Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

The Tunnel Hill 100 begins and ends in Vienna, IL and requires racers to cover its twenty five mile length four times in thirty hours or less. Bobrow is collecting pledges for each mile he is able to complete within that timeframe.

“While I’ve done endurance events in the past, this is the first time I’m asking myself to cover 100 miles on foot nonstop,” says Bobrow, who turns sixty five days before the Event.

Climb For A Cause (CFAC) seeks to encourage adventure travel and fitness as a means of supporting dental and oral health education and treatment initiatives in developing countries and domestically where the need is most acute. Funds raised will be donated to CFAC to deliver dental services, secure volunteer dentists and lay people, and all equipment and supplies needed to outfit and operate projects overseas where patients are economically deprived. To date, six countries’ citizens have received over $10 million in U.S. dollar equivalent care. Since 1998, CFAC has supported projects in Guatemala, Cambodia, Nepal, India, Vietnam, Tanzania, and needs-based areas of the United States.

“I was going to do the race anyway but, given the increased strain on our budget imposed by our decision to add disaster relief to our giving efforts, decided this would be a great way to help alleviate some of that strain. It will also serve as further motivation for me to finish what I start!” Concludes Bobrow.

More information can be found at: http://www.smiletree.org and http://www.climbforacause.org.

Those interested in supporting Bobrow and CFAC are invited to visit: https://go.rallyup.com/100miles-climbforacause