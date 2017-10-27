Hoverboard Balancing Device Invented (FED-1740)

Hoverboards, or self-balancing scooters, are one of the most popular trends in today's sporting goods market. Individuals of all ages have been purchasing these motorized devices, using them as an entertaining means for transportation. Because they are so new and require a certain amount of balance to operate effectively, there is a learning curve when first using this device.

An inventor from Toledo, Wash., has invented THE HOVERNATOR, a new type of accessory for individuals who ride self-balancing, motorized hoverboards. "I invented this device to help individuals master the balance required to ride motorized hoverboards," said the inventor. "This invention helps to prevent falling." THE HOVERNATOR enhances safety when riding a motorized hoverboard by helping to prevent falls or injuries.

This invention helps novice riders to gain confidence and streamlines the process of learning how to ride a hoverboard. It would appeal to hoverboard manufacturers and sports enthusiasts, as well as parents of young children learning to ride a hoverboard.

