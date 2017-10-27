Dr. Yuan Fang Applies Lessons Of Genome Studies To Water Research

Date aired: October 2nd, 2017

Guest: Dr. Yuan Fang, M.A. Bio Chemistry Research Center, China

A genome is an organism’s complete set of genetic instructions. By studying the sequence of genomes, one can possibly predict developmental outcomes and find cures for illness and disease. This is what motivated Dr. Yuan Fang to create, with the critical assistance of government funding, a foundation in China dedicated to studying cancer. Fang’s research over the years has led to breakthroughs in cancer treatment and opened the doors into treating other diseases as well. Through all his research, Fang’s appreciation of the fundamental role water plays in all health issues has grown and grown. That is why radio host Sharon Kleyne enthusiastically welcomed him to her nationally syndicated radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica sponsored by Nature’s Tears® EyeMist®.

Kleyne, whose own new water research and discovery of new water technologies has earned the respect of researchers, scientists and physicians around the world, noted Fang’s additional concentration on the brain, which is 80% to 85% water. “Every organ needs water to function properly,” said Fang. “When organs become dehydrated due to excessive evaporation, they are compromised and serious health issues can and usually will be the result. Just as organs need water to function,” said Fang, “cells need water to function as well. Genetically, we’re functioning better when we’re properly hydrated.” Water is necessary for all life and for all cures, too.

Kleyne also noted Fang’s breakthrough research on the ebola virus. Fang said that the immune system is seriously affected by evaporation of body water. Fang also said that all aspects of one’s life are impacted by water and the lack of water. “One can’t sleep well without enough water,” he said. “One can’t function as well on a daily basis if one is dehydrated due to over-evaporation of body water vapor. If you are hydrated,” Fang added, “You always feel better when you wake up and when you are making your way through your day.”

Fang also took time to appreciate the discovery of Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® for supplementation of the eye’s tear film. “The tear film is where water so easily evaporates,” said Fang, “and it needs to be supplemented on a regular basis to avoid severe dry eye symptoms.” Kleyne and her research center colleagues at Bio Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® were also able to announce on the air that Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® is on its way to China where dry eye disease and blindness are running rampant. Fang and Kleyne agreed that water is at the core of creating and maintaining good health and it always will be.

If you would like to listen to this program, please follow this link: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/81446/the-sharon-kleyne-hour-monday-november-3-2014

If you would like to contact radio host Sharon Kleyne, she can be reached at Sharon(at)biologicaquaresearch.com or 1-800 FOR MIST