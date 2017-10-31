Basketball City (at Pier 36) Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Basketball City at Pier36 The total value of Basketball City's contributions is over $300,000 per year and over $900,000 over the past three years.

Basketball City (at Pier 36) celebrated its 20th anniversary this September with another major milestone - exceeding in 2016 the highest annual dollar value of any year of its own charitable contributions and discounts to non-profit organizations.

Basketball City has:



donated an average of 450 court hours (annually) over the past three years, to local schools and youth organizations for practices, games, tournaments and physical education classes;

contributed an average of 325 scholarships (annually) to local residents for our basketball summer camps and youth programs over the past three years;

donated money to Henry Street Settlement, Positive Coaching Alliance, NYPD Night Out Against Violence, NYPD Annual Toy Drive, etc.; and

replaced five (5) backboards and baskets for the Shuang Wen School (PS 184), located across the street from Basketball City.

Further, Basketball City has reduced its fees and provided steep discounts to a variety of non-profit organizations to host charitable events / fundraisers at Pier 36. In 2016 alone, these discounts have totaled over $400,000, helping these organizations raise millions of dollars for many worthy causes (over $30 million since our inception).

Some of these non-profit organizations include:



9/11 Day of Service

Alan T. Brown Foundation to Cure Paralysis

American Dairy Association / NFL Play 60

Bike New York

Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis

City Harvest

Fiver Children’s Foundation

Friends of the Highline

Glenn Markman Foundation

Health & Humanitarian Aid Foundation

Henry Kaufman Campgrounds

League Apps Fund Play

Lower East Side Chabad

NBA Cares

New Arts Dealers Alliance

NYC Department of Investigations

NYC Department of Transportation

NYPD

NYPD 7th Precinct Community Council

NYU Islamic Center

Planned Parenthood

Point of Hope / Deron Williams Foundation

Promax BDA

St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital

Unites States Marine Corps

Victor Cruz Foundation

Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO)

Local public schools and youth organizations who have received court time donations include:



Bard HS

Beacon HS

DEA “Drill & Play”

Essex Street Academy

HS for Health Professionals

HS for Leadership & Public Service

HS of Economics & Finance

Institute for Collaborative Education

JVL Wildcat Academy

Life Sciences HS

Lower Manhattan Arts Academy

Manhattan Village Academy

Police Athletic League (PAL)

School of the Future

Seward Park HS

University Neighborhood HS

Urban Assembly Academy

Urban Dove

ABOUT BASKETBALL CITY: New York’s premier “state-of-the-art facility” contains seven air-conditioned basketball courts complete with glass backboards, electronic scoreboards and first class locker rooms. In addition to league play, the courts are available for private rentals and special events.

The facility also includes a VIP Mezzanine (which will be serving food and beverages), a 40,000+ sq. ft. parking lot, and a 15,000 sq. ft. deck on the East River overlooking the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, the Statue of Liberty and downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan.