Basketball City (at Pier 36) Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

NEW YORK (PRWEB) October 31, 2017
Basketball City (at Pier 36) celebrated its 20th anniversary this September with another major milestone - exceeding in 2016 the highest annual dollar value of any year of its own charitable contributions and discounts to non-profit organizations.
Basketball City has:
- donated an average of 450 court hours (annually) over the past three years, to local schools and youth organizations for practices, games, tournaments and physical education classes;
- contributed an average of 325 scholarships (annually) to local residents for our basketball summer camps and youth programs over the past three years;
- donated money to Henry Street Settlement, Positive Coaching Alliance, NYPD Night Out Against Violence, NYPD Annual Toy Drive, etc.; and
- replaced five (5) backboards and baskets for the Shuang Wen School (PS 184), located across the street from Basketball City.
The total value of Basketball City’s contribution of the above is over $300,000 per year and over $900,000 over the past 3 years.
Further, Basketball City has reduced its fees and provided steep discounts to a variety of non-profit organizations to host charitable events / fundraisers at Pier 36. In 2016 alone, these discounts have totaled over $400,000, helping these organizations raise millions of dollars for many worthy causes (over $30 million since our inception).
Some of these non-profit organizations include:
- 9/11 Day of Service
- Alan T. Brown Foundation to Cure Paralysis
- American Dairy Association / NFL Play 60
- Bike New York
- Boomer Esiason Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis
- City Harvest
- Fiver Children’s Foundation
- Friends of the Highline
- Glenn Markman Foundation
- Health & Humanitarian Aid Foundation
- Henry Kaufman Campgrounds
- League Apps Fund Play
- Lower East Side Chabad
- NBA Cares
- New Arts Dealers Alliance
- NYC Department of Investigations
- NYC Department of Transportation
- NYPD
- NYPD 7th Precinct Community Council
- NYU Islamic Center
- Planned Parenthood
- Point of Hope / Deron Williams Foundation
- Promax BDA
- St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital
- Unites States Marine Corps
- Victor Cruz Foundation
- Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO)
Local public schools and youth organizations who have received court time donations include:
- Bard HS
- Beacon HS
- DEA “Drill & Play”
- Essex Street Academy
- HS for Health Professionals
- HS for Leadership & Public Service
- HS of Economics & Finance
- Institute for Collaborative Education
- JVL Wildcat Academy
- Life Sciences HS
- Lower Manhattan Arts Academy
- Manhattan Village Academy
- Police Athletic League (PAL)
- School of the Future
- Seward Park HS
- University Neighborhood HS
- Urban Assembly Academy
- Urban Dove
