Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced that it will team with GO! Kids' Gym for Autism Night, a special event designed for families that are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The event is one of many hosted by CARD that seeks to address the needs of those with autism within their local communities.

With a jungle gym, foam pit, trampoline, and more, GO! Kids' Gym is a safe, fun place where children can play, learn, and explore. Instructors are highly trained and have many years of experience working with children. Autism Night will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 6-8pm. The gym is open to children ages 0-8 at $9 per child; children 2 and under are free with a paying sibling.

"GO! Kids' Gym is excited to offer a fun, safe, and exciting time for all children to enjoy," said Traci Cadwallader, owner of GO! Kids' Gym.

"CARD is very happy to partner with GO! Kids' Gym to help offer an environment that is fun and sensory friendly to families in Omaha," said Jennifer Kozisek, clinical supervisor designee at CARD Omaha.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

###