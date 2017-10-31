During their tour of the facility, the Additive Manufacturing Committee saw the equipment, configurations, control and prototypes that contributed to LAI International becoming the world’s first NADCAP certified additive manufacturing supplier.

LAI International, Inc, a manufacturing solutions provider to the aerospace, military, energy and medical industries, recently hosted the Additive Manufacturing Committee as part of an SAE International conference. The four-day conference held in mid-October aimed to advance the development of industry specifications. As part of the conference, 64 aerospace industry technical experts representing the Additive Manufacturing Committee toured the LAI International manufacturing facility in Tempe, AZ.

During their tour of the facility, the Additive Manufacturing Committee saw the equipment, configurations, control and prototypes that contributed to LAI International becoming the world’s first NADCAP certified additive manufacturing supplier. LAI is so in tune with the industry and committed to a culture of innovation that it even works directly with equipment manufacturers to beta test processes and procedures.

The engineers behind LAI’s Additive Manufacturing arm are responsible for pushing the process forward for both the company and the manufacturing industry. Adam Rivard, Additive Manufacturing Specialist at LAI, was the lead author of the Laser Powder Bed Fusion specification document during the SAE International conference. In this leadership role, Adam relied on his own expertise in Additive Manufacturing while also leveraging the expertise of all other members of the committee.

This document is in response to a request from the Federal Aviation Administration and will be the first aerospace-specific document for the powder bed fusion process. The purpose of the document is to set the bar for suppliers around the world to ensure that parts built using laser powder bed fusion technology meet minimum quality standards, and are made in a predictable and repeatable manner.

LAI International’s Tempe location is the company’s headquarters and home to their world-class additive manufacturing facility. The company utilizes additive manufacturing as a complement to its more traditional manufacturing options, such as laser, EDM and waterjet, as well as a standalone production option. Using this ground-breaking technology and engineering expertise, LAI works with customers to educate, select, design, build, finish and certify custom manufactured components.

ABOUT LAI INTERNATIONAL:

LAI International is a premier provider of highly-engineered, mission-critical components for industries including Aerospace, Defense, Energy, Industrial and Medical. LAI helps OEMs meet production goals by delivering high quality complex components on time, every time, at the right value. A culture of innovation, exceptional engineering, optimized processes and cutting-edge technology differentiate LAI from the traditional manufacturing and supply-chain model, as demonstrated by becoming the world’s first NADCAP certified additive manufacturer. As a true strategic partner, LAI is focused on solving tomorrow’s complex component manufacturing problems today. For more information, please visit http://www.laico.com/.

ABOUT SAE INTERNATIONAL:

SAE International is a global association that unites over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, creating the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By driving knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries, the association sets the standards for industry engineering while encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals. SAE International strives to make the world better through its charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. For more about SAE International, visit http://www.sae.org/.

