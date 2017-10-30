The holidays are approaching, which also means engagement season is upon us. Where to propose? How to propose? Is the ring big enough? How quickly to announce on social media? The questions are endless as we reach the most popular time of the year to pop the big question. Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store, recently conducted an online survey to unveil this season’s hottest engagement trends and preferences when it comes to getting down on one knee this holiday season.

Here are some interesting facts to consider this engagement season:



It’s no surprise that we live in a world dominated by social media; however, 75 percent of men and women feel that it’s only appropriate to share one’s engagement on social networks after they tell closest family and friends.

Long gone are the days of public proposals via the jumbotron at a sporting event or grand flash mob -- nearly half of respondents prefer a romantic getaway to a favorite vacation spot, closely followed by an intimate proposal with just their significant other. Less than five percent of participants prefer to get engaged at a public event.

Something men and women can both agree on? Sealing the deal! Sixty-five percent of both men and women agree on keeping it traditional with a combination of a verbal commitment, proposal and ring, making the engagement official.

Listen up, ladies! It looks like he is actually paying attention to all of your obsessive engagement ring pins on Pinterest. According to both men and women, vintage-inspired engagement ring trends outweighed the others, followed closely by fancy-shaped diamonds and mixed metals.

We all know the saying “Happy wife, happy life!” and what better way than by purchasing the ring she really wants. Forty percent of both men and women prefer to pick out the ring with their mate. Forty percent of men said they know her style and don’t need any help, while 20 percent of women said he should know her style and pick out the ring himself.

Bigger isn’t always better. Nearly half of both men and women said they expected 1.00 carat or less for the engagement ring.

What scares people most when it comes to ring shopping? Everyone just wants to get it right! Choosing the right ring leads the way as many do not want to “spend too much” or “get ripped off.”

What bride-to-be doesn’t need a little inspiration? Forty-four percent of participants said they or their significant other used Pinterest for their creative juice to prepare for the big day.

Timing is everything. Nearly 50 percent of women said six months to a year is the ideal engagement length, while nearly 50 percent of men said 1-2 years was ideal.

When buying an engagement ring, 57 percent of both men and women respondents said their ideal budget is $1,000-$5,000. Why break the bank when you’re rich in each other’s love?

The engagement survey was taken by Robbins Brothers’ email subscribers in addition to Facebook participants who have recently entertained the idea of becoming engaged, have recently become engaged or who have recently been married. There were a total of 489 participants, including 362 women and 127 men. The majority of participants ranged from 25-34 years old and are currently married or in a serious relationship thinking about engagement. Respondents were surveyed between October 3 and October 20, 2017.

