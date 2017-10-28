Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” Saves Girl from “The Dancing Dead”

Molly Smith in The Dancing Dead I've always been a big fan of The Walking Dead and Michael Jackson so I jumped at the opportunity to create a fun elevated zombie spoof, said Director Scott Poiley.

This Halloween, Skyra Studios announce their new Musical Dance Film, The Dancing Dead. This short film reimagines the zombie hit series The Walking Dead as a dance musical. Young Madison’s life is spared for a few short minutes when Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” gets pocket dialed from her iPhone. Suddenly the zombies are moved into an epic dance break, but can Madison keep them dancing long enough to get away?

This genre-bending short film at the intersection of The Walking Dead and Michael Jackson’s epic music video “Thriller” is at the cutting edge of dance and film education, paving the way for content creators and educators to create great work with industry professionals and a cast of young performers training at Skyra Studios.

Their most recent short film The Dancing Dead is an elevated musical zombie film centered around 16 year old Madison as she navigates her way through a postapocalyptic catastrophe only to be cornered by a group of dancing zombies.

Writer/Director Scott Poiley is an award-winning writer, producer, and director. His accolades include: the iHORROR AWARD for Best Direct Release Horror Film and the GOLDEN SKULL award for Best Supernatural Film for LAST SHIFT, as well as THE CREATIVE AWARDS GRAND JURY PRIZE for his Sci-fi script VITRUVIAN.

Internationally renowned Choreographer Lars Brown honors the essence of Michael Jackson’s movement style while integrating his sharp, dynamic, and energetic choreography to this zombie musical. Lars’ credits include The Game Lab TV Show, The Orlando Source Awards, finalist and 1st runner-up on The Wade Robson Project, and Pro Dance. He has performed for Nickelodeon, MTV, SYTYCD, and Fox TV. Lars has choreographed for artists on Sony Records and We The Best Records.

Skyra Studios is the newest multi-disciplinary, project-based, arts education center in Central Florida where students learn all aspects of on-camera entertainment including dance, acting, filmmaking, writing, and producing in their state-of-the-art facility. With an emphasis on collaboration, team work, and communication, Skyra Studios offers students the opportunity to work on professional stage and film projects through Skyra Entertainment, creating a life changing learning experience, for our next generation of entertainment artists.

Click here for more information on Skyra Studios

