VitalWare™, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle SaaS solutions, has been recognized as one Washington State’s fastest growing private companies.

VitalWare ranked #40 on the list. This success follows the company’s announcement of their third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in the United State. Inc. Magazine ranked VitalWare no. #1467.

“It has been a wonderful year for VitalWare. We are so energized by the growth in our client base and the progress we are making in expanding our reach,” said Kerry Martin, VitalWare’s CEO and President. “It’s clear our hard work and dedication to delivering the best products in the industry is paying dividends.”

With over 575 healthcare institutions now on its client roster, VitalWare’s mid-revenue cycle product portfolio is quickly becoming the healthcare industry’s best solution for providing visibility and continuity in documentation, charge capture, chargemaster management, and coding -essential to appropriate reimbursement and continuous improvement.

About VitalWare

VitalWare is a leading revenue cycle SaaS solutions provider specializing in Health-IT technologies and the delivery of the most comprehensive regulatory code library and auditing tools in the healthcare industry.

VitalWare makes the business of healthcare easier through intuitive cloud-based technologies and regulatory expertise. Combining over 175 public and proprietary datasets, our web-based applications contain the advance business logic, crosswalks and proprietary libraries that validate documentation, coding, billing and reimbursement accuracy -making VitalWare clients’ jobs easier.

Visit our website, http://www.vitalware.com

About Puget Sound Business Journal

The Puget Sound Business Journal online publication provides the latest breaking news, updated throughout the day, and some of the week’s top stories from the Puget Sound Business Journal and other popular features from the print edition.