Hotel Xcaret is the place to be this holiday season for families looking to have fun while vacationing with a conscious mind. Experiencias Xcaret Group, the team behind Riviera Maya’s renowned eco-amusement parks, is opening a 900-suite luxury hotel in December 2017.

An ALL-FUN INCLUSIVE® resort, Hotel Xcaret will celebrate the best of Mexico, offering one-of-a-kind family activities such as cave swimming, traditional Mayan dance performances and nighttime jungle exploration.

Connecting guests to the country’s finest entertainment, the resort radiates Mexican culture and tradition through artistry, gastronomy and hands-on educational interaction. Ten different on-site restaurants will take guests on a journey through Mexico’s proud culinary heritage.

Hotel Xcaret is the only hotel in the Americas to receive the EarthCheck Certification before opening, a distinction awarded for sustainable-minded architecture, planning and construction. This process was created with respect to the natural surroundings of the region without disturbing the environment.

The hotel will also produce more than 130,000 species of native plants within their greenhouses. Partnering with local breeding and protection programs for endangered species, Experiencias Xcaret Group has helped 10 million baby sea turtles reach the sea and increased the local population of scarlet macaws by 55 percent.

“Hotel Xcaret will give families a unique experience, inspired by the traditions, art and culture of Mexico,” said Marcos Constandse, Architect and CEO of Experiencias Xcaret Group. “Our goal is for families to spend quality time together, all while having fun and finding peace and relaxation in our sustainable surroundings.”

For more information, please visit http://www.hotelxcaret.com.

About Hotel Xcaret

Set between the Riviera Maya jungle and the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, Hotel Xcaret Mexico is a destination celebrating history, nature and entertainment. Its luxury-style experience, enhanced by the Mexican warmth and the one of a kind leisure ALL-FUN INCLUSIVE® programming, will create an everlasting memory in visitors’ hearts.

With a strong Mexican essence, Hotel Xcaret Mexico conveys modernism, nature and tradition in its design. Feel the connection with dream-like surroundings from any corner of your all-view suite with astonishing views of rivers, ocean, jungle or infinity swimming pools.

Learn more at: http://www.hotelxcaret.com.