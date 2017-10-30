Join Vengeso at Frost & Sullivan's Sales Team Alpine Retreat (STAR) February 8, 2018. “In this session at STAR, I’ll facilitate discussion among sales leaders on strategies and tactics to win more sales opportunities by being the modern seller the modern buyer needs.” - Mario Martinez Jr., CEO Vengreso

Vengreso announced today that its founder and CEO Mario Martinez Jr. will facilitate a collaboration session at the Frost & Sullivan Sales Team Alpine Retreat (STAR) February 8, 2018.

STAR is Frost & Sullivan’s premier event for sales leadership to engage in strategic and tactical conversations with key players in cross-industry organizations. STAR is for end users in roles spanning C-Level, Vice President, General & Sales Management, Sales Operations, Sales Enablement, Sales Automation, Inside and Field Sales. The event dates are February 7 through 9, 2018 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Mario Martinez Jr. will facilitate a session addressing the digital selling strategies and tactics needed to compete and win in today’s digitally connected sales environment. The session will take place February 8, 2018 at 10:45 am Pacific.

“Today’s modern buyer is digitally connected, attached to mobile devices, reliant on social networks and video hungry,” says Mario Martinez Jr., Founder and CEO of Vengreso. “In this session, I’ll facilitate discussion among the sales leaders in attendance on strategies and tactics to win more sales opportunities by being the modern seller the modern buyer needs.”

“Sales leaders struggle with the demands to compete and win in a fast moving business culture dominated by digital engagement,” says Gary Robbins, Partner Global Brand and Demand Solutions, Frost & Sullivan. “Sales leaders will benefit from a collaborative discussion led by digital selling evangelist Mario Martinez Jr., on digital selling strategies and tactics that work in our current sales climate.”

About Frost & Sullivan Sales Team Alpine Retreat (STAR)

Sales Team Alpine Resort (STAR): A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange is a remarkable setting for key members of the sales organization to come together to strengthen their bonds and improve communication, productivity, and effectiveness. The unique format also delivers robust opportunities to collaborate with other sales organizations to tackle shared challenges around C-Suite expectations; talent; sales tools; best practices and processes; changing customer behavior; and game-changing emerging technologies. Learn more at frost.com/vengreso.

About Vengreso

Vengreso is the digital sales transformation company enabling B2B clients to accelerate revenue through content marketing, personal branding, digital sales training and employee advocacy. Learn more at: https://vengreso.com/.