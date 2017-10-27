Patrick Faure Tells Tale of Love, Tragedy, Brutality, Greed, Survival

Patrick Faure’s “The Datura Solution: Book 1 in the Max Foreman Series” (published by Xlibris UK in May of 2016) is a tale of love, tragedy, brutality and greed, that builds into a fight for survival in the unforgiving world of Russian oligarchs. The book is set for a new marketing campaign.

Max Foreman has just come back from a military mission in Africa. What should have been a simple in and out covert operation turned into a multiple week ordeal punctuated by a trail of bodies from Africa to Europe. Worse, Max realizes that the team was betrayed. Escaping to Spain, Max is witness to the kidnapping of Lena, a multibillionaire Russian woman with whom he falls in love. Max’s relationship with Lena will change his life forever as she is an oligarch trying to fend off organized crime attempts to rob her of her fortune. Max is suddenly thrown into a battle for Lena's life as well as his.

Max has to muster all of his allies to fight forces that he barely understands and that have the support of the Russian Prime Minister. He has to operate in a world of intrigue and murders, where the only solution to problems is to eliminate them.

“This book creates a delicious sense of conflict, longing, and loss from the start. The reader shares the pain and sense of loss Max Foreman feels as his love walks away to her train. Even though their love is considered forbidden, even though he outs himself as a womanizer, even though he knows how dangerous their affair was, he still comes across as sympathetic on some level,” Faure says.

“After reading this novel, I want readers to reflect upon the danger of letting a few people control almost all of the wealth of the world. Once a person has this type of wealth, that person is in possession of uncontrollable power, and can run entire countries without even being elected to any office,” Faure adds.

“The Datura Solution: Book 1 in the Max Foreman Series”

By Patrick Faure

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 350 pages | ISBN 9781514493915

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 350 pages | ISBN 9781514493908

E-Book | 350 pages | ISBN 9781514493892

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Patrick Faure was born in Monaco and has lived in multiple countries. A polymath, he has written two previous novels, “A Summer in Limousin” and “Born in Monaco.” He has a comprehensive academic background in philosophy, foreign languages and information systems. He is also an accomplished painter. A retired U.S. Army officer, Faure is passionate about ancient history and regularly visits sites in Turkey, Greece and Italy. Among his other accomplishments, Faure has owned business around the world and currently works and lives in London with his Turkish partner.

