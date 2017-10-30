MRMW Conference Series 2018 -- Cincinnati, Singapore, Stockholm

The 2018 MRMW global conferences will be held in Cincinnati, Singapore and Stockholm. The theme for MRMW 2018 is "The Rise of Digital Disruption". With the likes of Amazon, Airbnb, Netflix, Spotify, Uber and Tesla disrupting the marketplace, traditional brands and agencies need to reinvent their marketing, consumer insight and market research strategies.

MRMW (Market Research in the Mobile World) is set to be a catalyst for strategic partnerships between client-side companies and research providers. Apart from our advisory board members who regularly review and select papers, the 2018 edition will involve our new client-side partners who will participate in curating, shaping and moderating the MRMW conference agenda and also attend with their teams.

The Call for Papers for MRMW North America 2018 taking place on April 24-25 in Cincinnati, Ohio is now open. Inspire us with the most innovative research, new methodologies and amazing success stories. MRMW are looking for exciting client case studies, best practices and new methods that demonstrate the transformative power of digital disruption. To submit a paper, please visit: http://na.mrmw.net/call-for-papers-2018/

The dates for the 2018 MRMW events in North America, APAC and Europe are follows:

MRMW North America 2018

April 24-25, 2018 Cincinnati, Ohio

http://na.mrmw.net

Submission Deadline: Nov 20th, 2017

MRMW APAC 2018

June 27-28 Singapore

http://apac.mrmw.net

Submission Deadline: January 19th, 2018

MRMW Europe 2018

September 5-6, 2018 Stockholm, Sweden

http://eu.mrmw.net

Submission Deadline: February 8th, 2018

Qualitative360 (QUAL360) Conference Series 2018 -- Berlin, Washington D.C.,Singapore

The 2018 Qualitative360 (QUAL360) global conferences will be held in Berlin, Washington D.C. and Singapore. Qual360 caters to the qualitative research community with dedicated, local events in a global context. This unique concept allows for a diverse range of participants and topics at each conference, offering local trends as well as a global perspective. International experts from all parts of the world participate in Qual360 every year.

The theme for QUAL360 2018 is 'Evolve & Transform'. With qualitative research going through a huge transformation, we are looking for exciting client case studies, best practices and new qual technologies that demonstrate the transformative power of qualitative research. So get the thinking caps on and become part of the QUAL360 family.

The dates for the 2018 QUAL360 events in Europe, North America and APAC are follows:

QUAL360 Europe 2018

February 7-8 Berlin, Germany

http://eu.qual360.com

QUAL360 North America 2018

March 14-15 Washington D.C., USA

http://na.qual360.com

QUAL360 Asia-Pacific 2018

October 3-4, Singapore

http://apac.qual360.com

Submission Deadline: April 13, 2018

