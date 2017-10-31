Paladion, a world-leading managed detection and response service provider, announced today that John Salmon joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales—Americas. Salmon will apply his extensive enterprise sales leadership experience to catalyze Paladion’s flagship service – Managed Detection and Response – in America and strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in high speed cyber defense services.

“In the quarter of a century I have been in technology and cyber sales, I have never seen such developments in security technologies and cyber defense approaches as we are seeing now, so I am excited to be with Paladion at such an exciting time,” said John Salmon. “Paladion’s new generation Managed Detection and Response service brings together these huge shifts in cyber defense approaches under its flagship MDR service. I will be leading Paladion’s sales in the Americas and look forward to helping customers create a resilient and secure cyber,” added John.

John Salmon will lead and drive sales, sales strategy, and client acquisition and management for Paladion’s cyber security services. He will leverage his 25+ years of building successful sales organizations and establishing long-term enterprise customer relationships to expand Paladion’s rapidly growing Managed Detection and Response Service. John earlier led the North American Sales team for Cigital, where he aggressively expanded the company’s customer base, and acted as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Trustwave for over 12 years prior to that.

“We are excited to bring John to our leadership team at Paladion and leverage his world-class experience to add value to our customers’ businesses. John’s track record in building sales organizations that connect deeply with enterprise customers is unmatched. His specific expertise in enterprise security services will enable us to immediately push the envelope on the value we bring to our current and future customers,” said Rajat Mohanty, CEO of Paladion.

Paladion is a global leader in Managed Detection and Response services (MDR), and is recognized by several leading technology-advisory firms for its MDR service and security automation capabilities. Paladion’s MDR service has already transformed the cyber defense landscape in Asia and the Middle East, and is now rapidly expanding its footprint in the U.S. from a regional security operations center (SOC) located at Reston, Virginia.

About Paladion:

Paladion is a global cyber defense company that provides Managed Detection and Response Services, DevOps Security, Cyber Forensics, Incident Response, and more by tightly bundling its semi-autonomous cyber platform and managed services with leading security technologies. Paladion is consistently rated and recognized by leading independent analyst firms, and awarded by CRN, Asian Banker, Red Herring, amongst others. For 17 years, Paladion has been actively managing cyber risk for over 700 customers from its six cyber operations centers placed across the globe.