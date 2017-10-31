3rd Global Feed Summit Feed producers, additives companies, industry analysts, seafood and livestock operators along the feed value chain are convening in Bangkok this November to explore investment hotspots, take stock of improvements in feed safety, industry integration and innovations. Past News Releases RSS Overcapacities, Sustainability...

Feed producers, additives companies, industry analysts, seafood and livestock operators along the feed value chain are convening in Bangkok this November to explore investment hotspots, take stock of improvements in feed safety, industry integration and innovations. Mr. Chris De Lavigne, Principal – Strategy, KPMG Services shares the Outlook and Trends in the Animal Feed and Additives Sector highlighting signs of market consolidation and M&A strategy along with growth forecast for the feed and additives market.

Global market for protein crops – fueled by rise in protein rich diets and its implications on feed markets – is analysed by LMC International. Meanwhile China’s Cofco that is planning to work off corn stockpile in 3-5 years’ time, will present the ‘Global Feed Grains & Oilseeds Trade Flow And Market Trends’ with details of consolidation in grains and oilseeds markets and its impact on supply and demand. In addition, the Future of the Pig Farming Industry and the Development of Feed Markets in China is shared by Anyou Biotechnology Group – highlighting modernization of pig farming business.

Insects including mealworms, crickets, and black soldier flies can be turned into high-protein animal feed for fish, pigs, and chickens. With the EU approving use of insect protein for aquafeed there are a lot of implication on feed markets. Sharing a detailed account of ‘Insect Protein – The Next Big Thing? is Mr. Alexandre de Caters, Co-Founder of Entobel.

Animal nutrition are also discussed at the summit and Dr. Neoh Soon Bin, CEO, Soon Soon Group Of Companies will shed light on ‘The Use of Alternative Protein Meals to Increase Functional Fibres and Optimising Amino Acids in Poultry Feed’. The CEO will also moderate a Panel Discussion on ‘Taking Animal Nutrition to Next Level of Development’ focusing on better formulations, performance improvements and alternative ingredients. The discussion has Dr. Girish Channarayapatna, Director, Nutrition and Technical Services, Evonik (SEA) as panelist. Another topic is ‘Antibiotic-Free Feeds’ – with details of digestive performance products and antibiotics shared by Dr. Swensen Huang, Technical Manager, Nutriad.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), other key sessions are:



Advancing Dairy/Cattle Feed Industry in India - Dr. K Rathnam, Managing Director, Amul Dairy

Sustainability in Animal Production - Dr. Girish Channarayapatna, Director, Nutrition and Technical Services, Evonik

Opportunities in Myanmar’s Livestock & Feed Industry – The Value Chain Perspective - Mr. Johan van den Ban, Managing Director, De Heus Myanmar

Global Economic Outlook Gaining Momentum? Dr. Amonthep Chawla, SVP & Head of Research Office, CIMB Thailand Public Company

Sourcing for The Emerging Pet Food Markets of Asia - Mr. Craig Thorp, Commercial Director - Supplier Quality Assurance (SQA), Mars Petcare Asia Pacific

Visit 3rd Global Feed Summit website or contact Ms. Grace Oh at +65 6346 9147 for more information.