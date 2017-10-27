Romania is the country where the legend of Count Dracula was born, so Halloween started to gain new territories and new fans there, as well, even if this is not a traditional holiday. For all Romanian expats who miss their home country, SunaRomania.com launches a special Halloween promotion, designed to help them call more their family and friends back home in Romania: $3 bonus for Voice Credit orders above $20 placed between October 27-30.

The bonus brings 250 extra minutes, if customers are calling landlines or 103 extra minutes, if they are calling mobiles. So, a lot of time Romanians can spend making spooky calls.

Besides calling, Romanian expats may send a useful Easter gift to their loved ones back home in Romania and not only: a mobile recharge. The international mobile recharge service SunaRomania.com offers allows customers to top up prepaid mobiles in Romania. Orange, Vodafone, and Telekom operators are available.

Customers can also use the Virtual Number service, a monthly subscription allowing all Romanian expats living abroad to feel closer to home and receive calls from Romania on their own phone for only $9.99/month.

So, SunaRomania.com offers its customers various services they can use to stay connected to all the great people they left back in Romania and whom they still miss: “I found out about SunaRomania.com from a friend about 7-8 years ago and never used a single calling card to call home since! I rarely have any dropped calls or problems with the connection. Great experience all around. Plus, the fact that my parents can call me anytime on my cell and they pay only a local rate gives me and them great peace of mind that they can always reach me quickly in case of an emergency. [...]” - SunaRomania.com customer, on Trustpilot.com.

About SunaRomania.com

SunaRomania.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers , with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.