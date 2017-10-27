While death and spirits often inspire fear on Halloween, Dia De Los Muertos celebrates and honors the dead instead, reinforcing family bounds and family traditions. Within the same purpose, of helping families stay connected, HablaMexico.com launches a special promotion this Dia De Los Muertos: 5% discount on international mobile recharges sent to Mexico on November 1, using coupon code DDLMX5X.

Besides the top up service, HablaMexico.com customers can also call their family and friends back home in Mexico. With HablaMexico, customers can call from:



any phone, through the use of access numbers,

any smartphone, through a free app called KeepCalling, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Customers can reach Mexico at the lowest rates using any of the 4 products available on HablaMexico.com: Voice Credit, Monthly Plan, Mobile Recharge, and Virtual Numbers. The Voice Credit rates are 0.5¢/min for landlines, 1.9¢/min for mobiles, and 7¢ for SMS.

International top ups to Mexico can be sent for the following operators: Telcel, Movistar, Unefon, Iusacell, and Nextel. Another way of staying in touch with the people back in Mexico is for customers to buy a Virtual Number for $9.99/month and invite their loved ones to call them on that number. Anyone living in Mexico would only pay the rate of a local call.

Customers are happy both with the quality and with the prices offered by HablaMexico. On Trustpilot, a famous review site, HablaMexico receives constant feedback from its customers and currently has an 8.9 rating. One customer writes, ’The best international calling card. It's the best calling card with the best rates out there to call Mexico. After I chose the PINless option it was even easier to use. I completely recommended them.’

