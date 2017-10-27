HS-UK Hosts 3 Sold-Out Education Courses in One Week

The HS-UK Advanced Ophthalmic Ultrasound Course was held at Crewe Hall, Cheshire on 18th October. The objective of the course was to provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of this highly-skilled ophthalmic imaging technique and guidance on how to utilise this knowledge in daily practice. It included a series of lectures, demonstrations and hands-on sessions with real patients.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, commented, “This was our first Advanced Ophthalmic Ultrasound Course, organised after the success of our Basic Course held earlier in the year, and I'm delighted that the event proved to be equally well-received. As with previous ultrasound courses, we worked closely with Mr Tarek El Kashab and were joined by an expert faculty of UK and international speakers. The practical workshops, which gave delegates the opportunity to perform UBM, posterior B-scans and immersion biometry on real patients, proved to be particularly popular.”

The Basic and Advanced Improving Outcomes Biometry Courses, held on 19th & 20th October at the Radisson Blu in Leeds, were designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers. The programme on each day was tailored to fit the needs of those attending, with delegates given the opportunity to pose questions that they wanted covered during the course.

On the Basic day, the focus was on the "how to" aspects of optical biometry and delegates were given an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the Lenstar LS 900. There was also tuition in how to perform accurate immersion ultrasound A-scans using the Ellex Eye Cubed.

On the Advanced day, clinicians were given detailed instruction on how to get the most out of IOL formulae, with a particular focus on the Barrett, Olsen and Hill RBF methods.

Grant Duncan said, "This was our ninth Improving Outcomes Biometry Course and, arguably, the best we have run so far. We had record numbers attending, with many commenting on the high-standard of course content and impressive faculty of ophthalmic experts. As always, I'm grateful to our invited speakers for the dedication they show in preparing for these events and their professional delivery of informative lectures and workshops. The commitment they show ensures that our delegates leave with the very latest knowledge to share with their colleagues.”

Grant added, “On the back of these successes, we are already planning another Ultrasound Course, as well as further Basic and Advanced Improving Outcomes Biometry Courses early in 2018".

