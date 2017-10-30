Clinerion leverages the electronic health records of patients at its network of partner hospitals, hospital clusters and hospital information system providers to provide patient data analytics services supporting clinical research, development and marketing. In the past twelve months, Clinerion’s coverage has expanded across Europe, Asia and South America. With Provisio’s 60 million patients in the USA, this new partnership extends Clinerion’s coverage in the Americas.

Clinerion’s technology allows the search for eligible candidate patients in its partner hospitals for participation in clinical trials in real-time and the re-identification of these patients from their anonymized records by authorized clinical trial staff. Anonymized patient data at partner hospitals may also be queried to provide data for real-world evidence studies and market access initiatives.

This partnership also brings Provisio’s Outreach Assistance service into Clinerion’s portfolio of patient recruitment capabilities for the USA. This service supports traditional outreach and enrollment efforts by providing data-driven intelligence on where pre-qualified patients are. Clients can optimize existing media and outreach programs by focusing on areas with high concentrations of pre-qualified patients and avoiding areas with few of them.

With this partnership, hospitals, hospital clusters and trials sites in the USA will gain exposure to the international clinical trials run by Clinerion’s clients. Trial managers for both academic and sponsored trials will benefit from a more efficient, single-point-of-access to patients on a global scale.

“Provisio is pleased to gain access to Clinerion’s broad data footprint outside the United States,” said Mike Hassell, CEO of Provisio.

“We are thrilled to have Provisio as our partner in the USA,” says Ulf Claesson, CEO of Clinerion. “Not only do they provide us with the means to expand our service offering to the important US market, but they will become a key local resource in the US for Clinerion. This is the next step for Clinerion in the Americas.”

Clinerion’s hospital, clinic and medical practice coverage currently comprises almost 80 million patient lives, spanning 3 continents. Clinerion is continuing to pursue expansion of its network across additional countries.

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Clinerion’s key patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry-sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology service company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions comply with international patient privacy and data security regulations.

Clinerion website: http://www.clinerion.com

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System: http://www.clinerion.com/index/OverviewOurSolutions/PatientRecruitmentSystem

For more information, please contact:

Le Vin Chin

Head of Marketing and Communications

Clinerion Ltd

Margarethenstrasse 47, CH-4053 Basel, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 61 865 60 54

media@clinerion.com