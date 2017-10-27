ClearHealth Quality Institute TM (CHQI), an independent health care accrediting body emphasizing quality and outcomes benchmarking, will host a complimentary webinar to preview its new Mental Health Parity Accreditation Program (MHPAP) on Nov. 8, from noon – 1 p.m. EDT. The innovative accreditation program facilitates compliance with laws that require parity between health insurance coverage for physical health and mental health/addiction treatment.

The webinar, entitled Mental Health Parity Accreditation: A Pathway to Compliance will be moderated by Michael D. Reisman, JD, MA, CHQI president, and will include as guest speakers CHQI Parity Standards Committee Co-Chairs Bradley Lerner, JD, associate general counsel & director, parity compliance, Beacon Health Options; and Connie Galietti, JD, director of legal & professional affairs, practice directorate, American Psychological Association. To register, click here.

“We are excited to join with thought leaders to offer a first look at this vital new program,” comments Reisman. “10 years after the passage of the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, health insurers and benefits administrators continue to struggle with how to show compliance with the law. Our new accreditation program will offer them a clear roadmap.” Reisman formerly served as an Assistant New York State Attorney General, where he led efforts to enforce federal and New York mental health parity laws, which resulted in eight settlements with health insurance companies.

The webinar will address four areas critical to mental health parity: medical management techniques, network adequacy, provider reimbursement rates, and the coverage of new technologies and treatments. CHQI’s Parity Accreditation Standards establish a logical, uniform approach to these complex issues.

“A wide range of stakeholders have contributed to the development of CHQI’s parity accreditation standards over the past eight months,” notes Lerner. “The webinar will provide insight into ins and outs of what has transpired thus far and how the process is working.”

The webinar will preview CHQI’s accreditation philosophy and its standards that promote fair reimbursement of evidence-based mental health and addiction treatment services. The Parity Accreditation Program is expected to launch in early 2018.

“The depth and breadth of the policy discussions surrounding the development of the new Parity Accreditation Program is impressive,” adds Galietti. “This presentation will showcase important best practices that can help promote better coverage of mental health and addiction treatment.”

