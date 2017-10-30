The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) announced today new speakers for its second annual Capital Cybersecurity Summit on November 14-15, 2017.

The event, which will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, will feature distinguished keynote speakers and panels offering exclusive insights on emerging cybersecurity technologies, digital solutions, operations and enforcement from the private sector and government perspectives.

Acting Federal Chief Information Security Officer and National Security Council Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy Grant Schneider is the newest Summit keynote. FBI Cyber Division Deputy Assistant Director Howard Marshall will keynote the Summit’s opening reception on November 14.

Panel discussions on November 15 will feature experts from world leading cybersecurity companies, government agencies, private firms and consultants advising government and private sector, and will cover such topics as cloud security, federal cyber procurement, unique ways to attract cyber talent and strengthening cybersecurity through public-private partnerships. New panelists include:



Michael Dent, CISO, Fairfax County Government

Rick Howard, CSO, Palo Alto Networks

Jack Huffard, President, COO and Co-Founder, Tenable

John MacMichael, CISO, District of Columbia Government

Matthew O’Connor, Security Program Manager for Google Cloud Platform, Google

Tiffany Olson Jones, CEO, Distil Networks

The Summit will also include a technology showcase at which cybersecurity companies from the Greater Washington region will display their products and services to potential customers, partners, investors and employees.

No industry is immune to today’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats. The Capital Cybersecurity Summit will provide tremendous business development and educational value for any organization concerned with staying ahead of cybersecurity threats and protecting their digital assets. View the complete Summit agenda here.

DATE:

November 14-15, 2017

TIME:

November 14: 6:00 p.m. Registration and Reception

November 15: 7:00 am - 4:30 p.m. Registration, Program and Exhibits

LOCATION:

The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

1700 Tysons Blvd

McLean, VA 22102

REGISTRATION: To register as a member of the press, please contact Alexa Magdalenski at 703-904-7878, ext. 207 or email amagdalenski(at)nvtc(dot)org.

The event is free for press, but advanced registration is required. Press credentials are required for entry.

