The cross posting feature simplifies the transfer of a parts program and allows optimal machine scheduling while saving programming time.

The cross posting feature in SMP/IS can now translate operations from one machine to another and highlight the operations for which the appropriate tool is not available on the new machine. When the machine that was used to program a part is fully loaded or is unavailable, an operator can cross post the part program to another machine. If the new machine has the same tools available as the old one, part production can proceed without further steps. If some of the programmed tools are not available on the new machine, the cross posting program highlights the operations that can't be carried out. The programmer can then select tools from the new machine to perform the required operations and prepare the part for production on the new machine.

Selecting the Cross Posting Feature

The SMP/IS software helps sheet metal fabricators to optimize their operations and load their machines in the most effective way. A particular machine may be fully utilized because of a large order or because a large number of parts are being produced most efficiently on that machine. As a result, urgently required additional parts might have to be produced on another machine. The cross posting feature simplifies the transfer of a parts program and allows optimal machine scheduling while saving programming time.

The cross posting menu item can be selected from the main menu or from within the parts menu. When cross posting is selected, the application brings up a list of available machines. The programmer can select a machine and the software transfers the part program to the new machine. Depending on the capabilities of the new machine, the part can be ready for production or the programmer may have to make some adjustments. Cross posting can save substantial programming time since the part does not have to be re-created.

Changing Tools after Cross Posting

Sometimes the available machines don't have the same tools as the machine for which the part was originally programmed. In this case, SMP/IS displays the part with color-coded operations. If the complete part can be produced by the new machine, all operations are shown as green outlines. If some tools are not available, the operations for those tools are outlined in blue. The programmer can see at a glance whether the part is ready for production on the new machine or whether some adjustments are required.

To change tools so the part can be produced on the new machine, the programmer can open the list of tools and select one that is available. For example, a half inch round punch may not be on the list, but the programmer knows that, for this part, a quarter inch round punch is suitable and can be selected to either contour or destruct the hole. The software adjusts the part for the new tool selection, and the programmer can proceed to make other adjustments if required.

SMP/IS Saves Time and Money

Merry Mechanization's SMP/IS CAD/CAM Software application optimizes sheet metal fabrication for a particular machine and, with the improved cross posting feature, the software can help make the entire sheet metal operations more efficient, including going from dxf to gcode. As some machines become fully loaded, cross posting can help increase overall machine utilization and improve facility productivity.