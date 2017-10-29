Gregg Castano “I am extremely excited to begin this new phase of my career. I’m looking forward to utilizing all the knowledge I’ve gained over the past 32 years to help professionals in two vibrant industry sectors to understand and benefit from the many services in the space.” Castano said.

Gregg Castano, former president of Berkshire Hathaway-owned Business Wire, announced today the formation of a new consulting practice, Castano Communications Consulting, LLC.

The new venture, based in South Norwalk, CT, was founded to fill an underserved niche in the public relations and marketing advisory space. The founding principle of Castano Communications Consulting, LLC is to assist two distinct audiences in navigating the complex environment of industry service providers:



communications professionals seeking the most effective and appropriate tools for communicating and measuring the ROI of their content and messaging, and…

investment professionals requiring in depth knowledge of this industry segment for investment and acquisition purposes at a time of significant upheaval, disruption and innovation.

Castano spent more than 32 years with Business Wire, one of world’s foremost news and content distribution services, which has been owned by the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, since March of 2006.

Castano brings vast experience in sales, marketing, strategic planning, international expansion and executive management to his new venture. He is able to leverage this expertise to cost-effectively provide insight and practical knowledge to those seeking guidance on which of the many services in the space best serve their unique needs and budgets.

Additionally, he has worked with a number of investment banks and private equity firms to educate them on industry players, history, growth as well as current and future trends.

“I am extremely excited to begin this new phase of my career. I’m looking forward to utilizing all the knowledge I’ve gained over the past 32 years to help professionals in two vibrant industry sectors to understand and benefit from the many services in the space.” Castano said.

Castano left Business Wire in May, 2017 and subsequently developed the concept for Castano Communications Consulting, LLC based on his observation that both established companies as well as start-ups lacked a cost-effective way to evaluate and choose service providers they were entrusting to distribute, amplify and measure their mission-critical content and messaging. He decided to start a consulting practice that offered an alternative to the costly options currently available.

Additionally, after having been sought out by numerous investment and private equity firms for industry insight as they conducted research for potential acquisitions in the space, he expanded his vision to include this constituency in his target audience.

About Castano Communications Consulting, LLC

Formed in October of 2017, by industry veteran Gregg Castano, Castano Communications Consulting, LLC seeks to offer clients guidance and insight into the complex and highly competitive world of PR and communications service providers.

For more information on Castano Communications Consulting, LLC please visit: http://www.castanocommunicationsconsulting.com