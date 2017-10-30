Windocks announced the Beta release of Windocks 3.0, the first data delivery platform built on Docker’s container technology, with support for SQL Server containers. Windocks presents a new option for enterprises as a modern, open, data delivery platform.

Modern: Windocks is the first enterprise data delivery platform built on Docker’s container technology. In contrast with outdated, expensive Solaris UNIX systems that require dedicated storage administrators, Windocks runs on Windows and provides Developers and DBAs self-service data access and management. Windocks is priced for wide adoption, being available at less than $20/month/data environment. Windocks runs wherever Windows is supported, for use on any public cloud and on premise.

Open: Windocks integrates with existing enterprise storage systems, providing simplified access to existing enterprise data. Windocks also adds support for creating and managing SQL Server clones on Windows fileshares. Windocks also supports delivery of cloned data environments to any enterprise application, and is the first to provide support for delivery of clones to Microsoft’s new Docker containers. Windocks 3.0 also adds support for MySQL, and other enterprise data environments are pending.

Enterprise Data Delivery: Windocks delivers Terabyte class data environments in seconds, with incremental instantly available updates. Teams simplify operations by using environments on a shared server, reducing VM usage by 5:1 or more. Windocks is popular for support of Jenkins and Continuous Integration strategies, simplifying the delivery of data environments with multi-tier application environments, including .NET, Java, with SQL Server and other databases. Finally, Windocks enhances Data Governance and Regulatory Compliance with data images stored in a versioned, auditable data image repositories.

“Enterprise customers are asking for an alternative to expensive, complex solutions built on Solaris UNIX.” said Paul Stanton, Windocks co-founder. “Windocks 3.0 delivers the first container native data delivery solution that fits any budget. Windocks empowers software developers and database administrators with tools to create, manage, and deliver data environments more simply, and affordably than ever. In a single step SQLServer DBAs create clonable images, and users self-service environments with one click on the Windocks web application.”

About Windocks:

Windocks delivers database cloned environments for organizations around the globe, enabling organizations to access, manage, and protect data faster, more efficiently, and simply than existing data systems. Database cloning combined with Docker based containers enables modern software development and delivery, and reporting. Windocks is the first open, modern platform for enterprise data delivery.

