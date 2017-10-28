Flexibility to order from a vendor offering a better price or combining purchases to create one order

GiftLogic's new Multi-Vendor feature provides retailers with a more flexible way to manage inventory from more than one vendor. Offered as part of GiftLogic's All Access plan or as an optional add-on, this feature allows you to add and track multiple vendors per item.

For example, if you sell fidget spinners in your store, this feature allows you to add more than one vendor as well as their specific pricing and terms into the GiftLogic software. Without this feature, you'd have to create multiple entries for fidget spinners, with each one having their own specific vendor. With this feature enabled, your inventory is more streamlined, and, more importantly, you'll be better able to determine which vendor to order from when it's time to place your next order.

According to a representative from GiftLogic, "Flexibility to order from a vendor offering a better price or combining purchases to create one order to satisfy a small need makes this a win for independent retailers." The GiftLogic representative also explained that retailers can benefit from reduced shipping costs when they order multiple items from a single vendor.

The Multi-Vendor add-on provides retailers with the insights they need to make more profitable purchasing decisions.

