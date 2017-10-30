PrizeLogic, Scottsdale AZ

Effective immediately, Matthew Kates has assumed his role as PrizeLogic’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Kates joins the team on the heels of the company’s sixth consecutive recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies, as well as the announcement of the company’s recent achievement of the coveted ISO 27001 information security certification. He brings aboard more than 20 years’ experience ranging from promotions and loyalty marketing, and brand management to corporate marketing and growth strategy.

“Nothing gives our clients peace of mind like knowing we have a team of people who understand the challenges they face in today’s evolving, consumer-driven market, and a proven track record in developing effective solutions,” said CEO Keith Simmons. “Matt has the invaluable advantage of having sat on both the brand side of the table and the agency side, which gives him enhanced insight into client priorities as well as PrizeLogic’s brand positioning. The addition of his expertise is a testament to our continued commitment to develop the most qualified team possible, with professionals who have touched every facet of the industry.”

Kates’ extensive resume includes more than 11 years in strategic services and corporate development for HelloWorld (formerly ePrize). Amongst his accomplishments he built the company’s loyalty practice which included the development of notable loyalty programs My Coke Rewards which grew to over 20 million members and Xbox LIVE Rewards which is currently in 19 countries worldwide. Kates served in brand and marketing manager positions for both the Pepsico, Quaker Foods Division and the Kellogg Company where he spearheaded initiatives to penetrate emerging channels and bring new products to market. He has been recognized as a thought leader, quoted in publications including Forbes, Adweek and Mobile Marketer.

“I’ve been in this industry a long time and in my first week with the PrizeLogic team I’ve already learned about a dozen creative, innovative solutions that are delivering true value to our brand partners and their consumers, so I am really looking forward to driving increased visibility for the great work we’re doing here,” said CMO Matthew Kates. “My other primary focus will be working with our team as well as our clients to ensure we’re always staying ahead of the curve considering factors like client insight, emerging technologies and marketplace dynamics.”

PrizeLogic’s team of more than 175 professionals now executes more than 1,000 campaigns annually for an expansive client roster including some of the most recognized Fortune 100 brands in the world like Pepsi, MillerCoors, Subway and Disney.

Kates will work closely with CEO Keith Simmons, and the rest of PrizeLogic’s leadership team boasting 100+ years of collective experience. Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Kates will be based in the company’s Southfield, Michigan headquarters. He lives in Huntington Woods with his wife and two kids and most would be entertained to learn he’s a huge Northwestern Wildcats fan who still has his football season tickets on the 50 yard line despite moving to Detroit 12 years ago.

About PrizeLogic

Founded in 2008, PrizeLogic is the most trusted digital partner for results-driven incentivized consumer engagement programs. Millions of consumers have participated in more than 6,000 promotions launched by PrizeLogic since inception. PrizeLogic’s in-house experts provide services ranging from strategy, user experience and creative, to technology and analytics, to security, legal and fulfillment, with all team members based in the U.S. to ensure efficient and timely execution while maintaining creative excellence. The Company consistently innovates in order to keep brands relevant in an evolving digital world. PrizeLogic is proudly overseen by its original, founding leadership in partnership with North Carolina-based partner Pamlico Capital, which is focused on aiding in the company’s continued business growth and development. PrizeLogic offices are located in Southfield, MI (HQ), Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Mexico City, MX. For additional information, please visit http://www.prizelogic.com