ClearMotion, a global automotive technology company commercializing the world’s first proactive ride control system, today announced it will join an autonomous vehicle panel discussion: “A Living Room on Wheels: When Cars Become More than Transport” at Web Summit 2017 taking place November 6-9 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Shakeel Avadhany, Founder & CEO of ClearMotion, will join Philipp von Hagen, Executive Board Member, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, and Jim Adler, Managing Director, Toyota AI Ventures in a conversation exploring the ascension of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, the changing role of cars as a utility, and the impact on both drivers and passengers. Attendees will hear about the latest innovations in in-car experience and gain insights into the steps automakers must make to bridge the gap between experience, comfort and handling. The panel will be moderated by Jim Motavalli, auto expert and veteran journalist turned contributor to The New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), and Mother Nature Network.

“Automakers and parts suppliers must prepare for an inevitable future where drivers become passengers and our time in cars becomes increasingly passive - more like a train or plane,” said Shakeel Avadhany, CEO of ClearMotion. “A critical piece of this puzzle is ensuring that we can deliver on the promise to reclaim wasted time in the car by improving design in a way that effectively adjusts the vehicle's DNA to the desires of its occupants. I look forward to delving into this more with Philipp, Jim, and Jim in November.”

Session Details



Title: A Living Room on Wheels: When Cars Become More than Transport

When: 3:20 p.m. WET on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Where: Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal

Who:

Moderator: Jim Motavalli -- Auto Expert and Journalist, NPR/National Public Radio

Shakeel Avadhany -- CEO, ClearMotion

Philipp Von Hagen -- Executive Board Member, Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Jim Adler -- Managing Director, Toyota AI Ventures

About ClearMotion

ClearMotion’s advanced road sensing technology is revolutionizing the passenger experience. A venture-backed automotive technology startup, ClearMotion’s breakthrough digital chassis product, PROACTIVE Ride, is the first commercially viable solution to remove vehicle movement across any type of terrain. ClearMotion was founded out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Redwood City, California and Mira, United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.clearmotion.com.

About Web Summit

In six short years, Web Summit has grown from 400 attendees to over 60,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. No technology conference has ever grown so large so fast. Web Summit has become “Europe’s largest and most important technology marketplace”. An unrivalled global meeting place for the world’s most disruptive technology companies and those interested in how that disruption can transform their businesses and their lives. To learn more about, visit http://www.websummit.com.