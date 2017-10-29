A lot has evolved in dental health which is why award-winning actor Rob Lowe is hosting a new segment on the “Success Files” series to talk about this. In this show, the program will discuss how dental technology has improved people's lives and their smiles.

Dental technology has made it possible to detect tooth issues way before pain or other symptoms are felt and has resulted in better smiles. This also means better tooth preservation methods and faster treatments. On a regular visit to the dentist, a tooth problem can be detected and dealt with immediately. This has improved the overall dental health of people worldwide. Technology has also made it possible to align teeth faster without having to put up with metal braces that were not only tedious but unattractive. Today, dental technology does not only take care of teeth problems but gives a whole new meaning to a beautiful smile. This segment will cover things such as high-tech x-rays, easier tooth problem detection through laser technology, veneers, and implants. Viewers can tune in to "Success Files" and learn about dental technology as the program hosts dental experts.

The award winning program is developed for public television and PBS member stations.