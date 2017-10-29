Propeller Named No. 2 on Fortune 2017 Best Small Workplaces List

Propeller, a management consultancy whose clients include leading organizations in the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, technology and retail industries, today announced that Fortune has recognized the company as one of the 50 Best Small Workplaces in the United States. Propeller ranked second on this annual list, which considers employee satisfaction with workplace culture, employee pride, management, benefits and more.

Ninety-eight percent of Propeller employees rated the company as having a great atmosphere, with 100 percent saying they enjoy the challenging work their jobs offer.

“Culture isn’t something one person creates alone, but something we all build and work toward together, every day,” said Managing Partner and Co-Founder Amy Weeden. “This award is a testament to the emphasis we place on consistently doing right by the people we work with.”

To compile this year's list of the country's top small and medium workplaces, Fortune partner Great Place to Work® received input from more than 74,000 employees at businesses across the U.S. Employees were invited to anonymously participate in the survey, which is designed to reveal whether the organization is consistently a great place to work for all of its people.

Propeller offers a wide range of benefits and employee culture events, including unlimited paid time off, extensive training and a robust on-boarding process. Key differentiators include enabling employees to work and live in the same city with no travel and a focus on recruiting exceptional talent and providing ongoing opportunities for staff development. To support employee growth, the company matches consultants with client opportunities that build on their strengths and foster their talents.

The recognition is the latest in a series of recent awards for Propeller. The firm was recently named the top workplace in Oregon by The Oregonian and was recognized by Consulting Magazine for the third straight year as one of the profession’s Best Small Firms to Work For.