The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial IT professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a panel discussion on "Cybersecurity Analytics: Technology Whose Time Has Come" on November 2, 2017 in New York City. "Strategically deploying cybersecurity analytics is a proven way to speed up responses to events and improve overall operational security, says Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder, Nemertes Research, who is providing industry perspectives and moderating the discussion. "But the challenge lies in understanding what it takes to effectively deploy these powerful tools."

Panel Discussion Overview

Advanced Security Analytics (ASA) is an umbrella term covering a range of emerging technologies that are poised to revolutionize cybersecurity. In a nutshell, ASA technology automates the intelligence of monitoring and protecting an enterprise environment. Behavioral Threat Analytics (BTA) solutions provide real-time indications of emerging threats and attacks by monitoring the behavior of systems, devices, and users. Security Operational Intelligence provides the ability to search and evaluate operational data. And even SIEM and IDS/IPS systems are adding advanced analytics to their capabilities.

At this panel session of WSTA experts, you’ll learn from your peers and leading-edge technologists how cybersecurity analytics can help detect, respond to, and protect against threats and attacks in real time. You’ll walk away with a deeper understanding of the revolutionary capabilities of these technologies and the security operations and processes that need to be revised in light of those capabilities.

