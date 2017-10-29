Thomas H Yorke, CFP®, owner of Oceanic Capital Management LLC (OCM) and Douglas J Lyons, CFP®, CFA®, CDFA™, owner of Douglas J Lyons Financial Group have combined their respective Registered Investment Advisory practices effective immediately. Both Mr. Yorke and Mr. Lyons will be Managing Directors in Oceanic Capital Management LLC. The Company is an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm licensed in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Lyons started his firm in 2010 and works with individuals and business owners specializing in retirement planning and divorce planning. Prior to starting his own firm, Mr. Lyons was an Executive Director at UBS where he managed a team of Private Wealth Consultants focused on the firm’s high net worth clients. He maintains the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation, is a Certified Financial Planning™ professional (CFP®), and also has the Certified Financial Divorce Planning™ (CDFA™) designation.

Mr. Yorke created Oceanic Capital Management LLC in 2008 after working at several institutional bond trading firms where he managed their specialized funding requirements. Mr. Yorke utilizes his institutional experience to help clients navigate complex financial markets. He specializes in working with individuals near or in retirement and young (millennial) investors. Mr. Yorke is a Certified Financial Planning™ professional (CFP®).

At Oceanic Capital Management LLC, a fee-based RIA, Mr. Yorke and Mr. Lyons will continue to provide wealth planning advice, including investment and asset allocation planning, retirement, insurance, college, and estate planning in a fiduciary capacity.