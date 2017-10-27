A Place at Home Awards First Franchisees

Franchising doesn’t just allow us to serve more seniors”, says Evanich, “it creates ‘stake in the game’ and ‘ownership for our franchisees’. It also allows us to have an impactful ‘local’ presence in the communities we serve as we continue to grow.

A Place at Home (APH), a leader in the home health care industry, is pleased to announce the opening of their very first franchise in South Denver, Colorado. On October 20, 2017 George and Grace Bradley became the first to be awarded, which will allow them to bring the benefits of APH’s unique Home Care model to senior citizens in their third U.S. State. This event represents a pivotal moment for the company.

George Bradley has more than 20 years of experience leading professional learning teams, projects, and programs in large corporate environments. Most recently, he has held leadership positions in the financial services sector at both Charles Schwab & Co., and the Financial Planning Association.

Grace Bradley has an extensive education in social services, and has many years of experience as a successful entrepreneur in the Denver metro area. She has built many businesses from the ground up, including, most recently, Parker Weight Loss and 5280 Hypnotherapy. Grace has a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services and a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy.

The Bradley’s territory in South Denver includes Parker, Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Southeast Denver and South Aurora.

Co-founders Jerod Evanich and Dustin Distenfano decided to make franchising options available earlier this year, believing it to be the best way to serve the APH mission: “To be passionate professionals providing the compassionate care solutions you need, when you need us.” Franchising allows APH to serve more seniors across the nation.

“Franchising doesn’t just allow us to serve more seniors”, says Evanich, “it creates ‘stake in the game’ and ‘ownership for our franchisees’. It also allows us to have an impactful ‘local’ presence in the communities we serve as we continue to grow.”

APH’s Senior-Focused Care model, which provides continuum of care, assists seniors with the complexities of the aging process by providing them with one compassionate and professional care company they can depend on.

George and Grace Bradley chose to launch the franchise after personally experiencing the challenges of caring for aging family members. This experience made them acutely aware of the challenges to find excellent in-home care providers for seniors. Both are passionate about maintaining quality of life for seniors no matter their circumstances. After evaluating all the options, APH stood out as the best model for providing a wide array of quality services for a community of seniors with diverse needs.

“We were impressed by A Place At Home’s core values,” notes Grace Bradley, “and the fact that in a short time they had created a powerful culture of compassion and respect that drives everything they do.”

APH intends to launch other franchises and is looking for passionate professionals across the country. Owners may start an APH franchise in either a partial territory of 30K seniors or a standard territory with 60K seniors. Franchisees may also claim multiple territories. Candidates must first be a shining example of APH’s CARE model, which means they must demonstrate they are “Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful and Ethical.” Interested candidates should contact Dustin Distefano at 888-502-6310 or dustin.distefano@aplaceathome.com.

ABOUT A PLACE AT HOME

A Place At Home offers a range of customized in-home care services, care coordination, and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company also offers staffing solutions to senior communities and health offices. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible. For more information visit http://www.aplaceathome.com.