Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has been selected to exclusively market the tri-level Penthouse at Beach House 8 in Miami Beach’s Faena District with an asking price of $22 million and represented by Sales Professionals Claudio Prattico and Isabel “Chavela” Gonzalez.

"This is an incredible opportunity to own a very unique property in one of the most desirable locations in the world, Miami Beach’s famed Faena District” said Prattico. “We are honored to bring this one of a kind oasis to the world through the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Global Network platform. This world class property deserves the representation of a world class brand.”

Located on renowned Collins Avenue, the private tri-level penthouse sits atop the boutique building known as Beach House 8. Eight unique residences make up this extraordinary luxury experience on the shorelines of Miami Beach. The property has imposing vistas of the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal waterway and infinite views of Miami's acclaimed skyline. The expansive outdoor terraces provide approximately 5,000 square feet of entertaining space including a show stopping private-rooftop pool. Appointed with the finest interiors, the property boasts a gourmet kitchen that would delight the resident chef featuring Boffi cabinetry, gold Calacatta counters and back-splash, Miele appliances and a gas range.

“This extraordinary property provides privacy and security in the heart of it all - unlike any other. It truly is a sanctuary - the penthouse at Beach House 8 is a premier choice for the discerning owner,” commented Gonzalez.

For more information on the property located at 3651 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL, 33140, please visit http://www.bhhsfloridarealty.com/A10346592 or to reserve a private site view, contact Claudio Prattico at claudioprattico(at)bhhsfloridarealty(dot)net or 305-469-2733 or Isabel “Chavela” Gonzalez at chavelagonzalez(at)bhhsfloridarealty(dot)net or 305-778-8193.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty serves 19 counties throughout Florida with over 40 locations and approximately 1,800 Sales Professionals. The full-service brokerage company, founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation, a Fortune 500 company and is a franchise member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network, one of the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name. The company offers residential and commercial services as well as seasonal rentals, property management, REO & Foreclosures, corporate relocations, referral services, mortgage, title, home service plans, and personal concierge services. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty ranks in the Top 10 in the network among 44,000 Sales Professionals, 1,300 offices throughout 47 states. The company is the overall No. 1 fundraiser for The Sunshine Kids Foundation, having generated more than $3.37 million since 2001.