A trial team from the Illinois personal injury law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was honored with a Trial Lawyer Excellence Award presented by the Jury Verdict Reporter, a division of Law Bulletin Publishing Company.

Attorneys Tara R. Devine, Elizabeth R. Olszewski, and John A. Mennie were recognized for their work on Ruiz vs. Phoenix Care Systems, et al. In March of 2016, the team secured a $1.6 million wrongful death verdict for the family of a mentally disabled resident of Willowglen Academy of Illinois, Inc. The verdict represents the highest wrongful death verdict or settlement in Stephenson County that the Jury Verdict Reporter ever reported. The trial began on March 7, 2016 and was heard by Stephenson County Judge David Jeffrey.

The Trial Lawyer Excellence Award was presented to the team at a by-invitation-only reception on Thursday, October 26 at the Peninsula Hotel Chicago.

For more information on this case and trial team, please contact Marcie Mangan at (312) 372-1227 or mmangan(at)salvilaw(dot)com.