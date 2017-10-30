Jeff Hocking Joins ON Partners in San Francisco

ON Partners, the results-driven retained executive search firm, today announced Jeff Hocking has joined the firm as Partner, based in San Francisco.

An experienced consultant focused on finding exceptional talent, Jeff identifies board members, chief executive officers and other senior-level talent across functions for premier technology companies and top-tier private equity firms.

Jeff joins ON from Korn Ferry, where he was the regional market leader for the technology practice. Responsible for leading executive search, leadership development and emerging leaders practices across North America, he was also a member of the Board and CEO practice, and earlier, the global leader of the systems and devices sector.

Previously, Jeff was vice president of executive recruiting with the Internet Capital Group, and a manager with Booz Allen & Hamilton.

Jeff holds a master's degree in labor and industrial relations, and has earned a bachelor's degree in social sciences from Michigan State University.

“We are really excited to have Jeff join the ON Partners team,” said Brad Westveld, Partner at ON Partners. “Jeff further strengthens our Bay Area footprint and brings ‘instant credibility’ to a dynamic Northern California search market. Having worked with Jeff previously, I can personally speak to his client commitment and passion for search. He is an instant fit with our team and we all benefit from the breadth of his experience.”

