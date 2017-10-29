Acknowledging Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.’s (HalcyonFT) laser focus on providing the highest quality of service and knowledge in the industry to small and mid-size firms, “Industry Era” magazine recognized the company as one of its “10 Best Finance Solutions Providers 2017.” The Finance Special issue featured companies offering out-of-the-box financial solutions.

Based in San Francisco, HalcyonFT works with small to mid-size financial services firms throughout the United States, helping clients leverage cloud-based services to enhance employee productivity and improve collaboration. HalcyonFT recently expanded its premium IT services for ultra-high-net-worth families, managing cybersecurity and confidentiality across multi-household, multi-generational families.

“With a deep understanding of industry-specific regulations, HalcyonFT tailors technology services based on each firm’s people, processes and infrastructure. HalcyonFT helps clients transition to compliant cloud technologies that facilitate increased productivity, reliability, and lower risk and cost,” Industry Era noted, and “has become one of the most sought-after IT firms focused entirely on the financial services industry.”

“With our coast-to-coast coverage and continual innovation in financial services technology, we aim to remain one of the elite firms in the industry and genuinely appreciate the recognition of our customer service, cutting-edge technology and flexible solutions,” said HalcyonFT’s Managing Partner Rodric O’Connor.

The full issue can be viewed at https://industry-era.com/magazine/finance-october-2017/.

“Industry Era” is a technology magazine featuring enterprise solutions that help to redefine business goals, providing a destination for industry decision-makers interested in technological advancements. The magazine’s mission is to offer technology and business leaders with insight and analysis on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals.

About Halcyon Financial Technology

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. (“HalcyonFT”) is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O’Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit http://www.halcyonft.com.