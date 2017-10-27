Bryan McCaleb, President - Sagora Senior Living The memory care expansion will accommodate a smooth transition for residents throughout their senior living journey.

Sagora Senior Living is expanding Lyndale-Abilene, located at 6565 Central Park Blvd, to incorporate memory care apartments, programs and care services. The Texas owned and operated senior living community currently offers independent living and assisted living retirement options. This expansion will allow for more personalized care and supportive programming for residents with Alzheimer’s and other memory care needs in the Abilene retirement community.

“Abilene is my home town and I am proud that Sagora serves residents and families here,” said Bryan McCaleb, President and Owner of Sagora Senior Living. “I am excited we are enhancing senior care in Abilene, changing lives and better serving the community.”

Part of Sagora’s Resident First philosophy, the innovative memory care program specializes in a person-centered approach to enable freedom of choice and preserve resident dignity at every stage of memory loss. This industry-leading program offers top quality memory care from professionally trained associates—all delivering customized levels of service and attention.

“Sagora recently acquired land adjacent to Lyndale-Abilene,” McCaleb explained. “We know Abilene’s existing independent living and assisted living community has been asking for this level of care, so we found a way to make it possible. The memory care expansion will accommodate a smooth transition for residents throughout their senior living journey.”

The 44,000-sq. ft. expansion includes 64 state-of-the-art memory care apartments, two interior courtyards with covered seating and a unique “main street” concept for common space areas. The innovative indoor town center in the main gathering area will include streetscapes depicting a quaint village barber shop and salon, a movie theater, a café and a piano parlor—each using true-to-life design elements to enhance the living experience for memory care residents each day.

Construction will be led by The Covenant Group’s (TCGLP) CGI Construction of Fort Worth, projecting an approximate 12-month construction period, targeting a 2018 completion.

Sagora Senior Living is a Fort Worth-based company operating 36 senior living communities throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida. It offers cottages along with independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments. Sagora is committed to enriching the lives of seniors they serve every day with a Resident First philosophy. For more information, please visit http://www.sagora.com.

