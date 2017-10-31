Dr. Andres Sanchez, a long-time periodontist in Eden Prairie, MN, has moved his state-of-the-art practice, PerioWest, to a new location. Now, patients can visit him at 7810 Terrey Pine Court, conveniently located along the intersection of Highway 5 and Eden Prairie Road. The decision to relocate comes on the heels of Dr. Sanchez expanding his professional offerings and accepting new and existing patients for periodontal treatments.

A board-certified periodontist, Dr. Sanchez specializes in advanced dental implants and periodontal treatments. Some of his most requested services include Piezosurgery®, bone grafting, Pinhole® Surgical Technique, LANAP® laser gum disease treatment and All-on-4® dental implants.

Piezosurgery utilizes high-frequency vibrations aimed at cutting hard tissues without damaging soft tissues. Not only has Piezosurgery been associated with faster healing and improved patient outcomes, but it can be used for a wide range of purposes, including alveolar ridge augmentation and sinus lifts before receiving dental implants.

LANAP laser treatment also features leading-edge technology. Using the power and precision of dental lasers, LANAP allows Dr. Sanchez to comfortably and rapidly perform laser gum surgeries to help those suffering from gum disease. Laser gum surgery removes the need for scalpels or sutures and involves minimal pain and bleeding.

Those with receding gums can receive the Pinhole Surgical Technique. This gum recession treatment is minimally invasive, can treat multiple treatment sites in one visit and offers a fast recovery time. By using a small pin-sized hole, Dr. Sanchez is able to adjust the gums over the affected area for a restored, healthy and attractive gum line.

All-on-4 dental implant solutions are ideal for many types of patients who are edentulous (missing all of their teeth) or about to become edentulous. Rather than requiring individual dental implants, the All-on-4 technique allows patients to restore their smiles quickly with long-lasting, often immediate load bearing prosthetics anchored by precisely placed dental implant titanium posts.

Those interested in becoming patients of Dr. Sanchez can contact his practice at 952-479-4705. Those requiring a highly trained periodontist in Eden Prairie, MN, are welcome to visit the new PerioWest office and experience the benefits of cutting-edge care.

About the Practice

PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master’s Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2004. He is a Board-Certified periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services he provides, please visit his website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-479-4705.