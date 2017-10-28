When are your freedoms worth fighting for? At what point do you decide to make a stand for what is right? Are we going to continue running away from these situations in fear of being attacked for our beliefs?

Madison Rising, America's most patriotic rock band, release an official statement regarding their upcoming performance at this weekend's freedom event in Phoenix, which is facing violent threats and security concerns.

"In the light of recent activities involving Antifa, BLM, and other organizations designed to disrupt and intimidate law abiding citizens, we can no longer stay silent. These continuous attempts to hijack our freedom of speech with violence and threats of physical harm have been allowed to continue for far too long.

Late this week, concerns regarding security issues arose and caused one of the key speakers, Milo Yiannopoulos, to pull out of the event here in Phoenix. Can we blame him? Of course not. However, this disruption is yet another reminder that it is time for all of us to come together to stand against those that would erode our basic freedoms in order to advance their own vile agenda. We can not allow fear or violence to dictate our actions or our message.

Along these lines, we offer these questions. When are your freedoms worth fighting for? At what point do you decide to make a stand for what is right? Are we going to continue running away from these situations in fear of being attacked for our beliefs? One side is clearly being aided by forces we can't control, while the other continues to wilt under the assault.

Milo, if security is what you need, we pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you to finish this fight. As a key voice of free speech, we need you to continue your mission. Allow us and those who support us, to be your line of defense. Madison Rising is more than a band, it is a movement made possible by Patriots, Veterans, Bikers and First-Responders, who continue to support us, our communities and this great country. This violent opposition stands no chance against us all working together.

Madison Rising stands at the ready and we will continue to support our Constitution and the rights therein. We will not let goons, hoodlums, thugs, or anarchists deteriorate the fabric of this nation. We call all Patriots, whether right or left-leaning, to stand with us. A small price to pay in order to maintain your rights and freedoms."

Madison Rising promotes the principles of liberty, independence, smaller government and personal responsibility. The band released it's newest album in early 2017 and is actively touring around the country.