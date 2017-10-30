7Summits Announces Second Book by Phil Weinmeister

I have written this book for those technical decision makers who are trying to understand the immense capabilities of Salesforce Community Cloud, as well as anyone overseeing or delivering a Salesforce Community implementation, including system administrators, business analysts and developers.

7Summits, Inc., a leader in delivering strong business value through community-led, multi-cloud solutions today announced that Phil Weinmeister, Senior Director of Product Management and Salesforce MVP will be launching his new book titled, “Complete Guide to Salesforce Community Cloud.” This is one of the first published books on Salesforce Communities and it will exclusively focus on the book’s sub-title: “Building, Enhancing, and Managing an Online Community on the Salesforce Platform.”

“I have long recognized that the business processes, data sources, and systems that people use to do their work are becoming more and more fragmented as enterprises scale,” said Phil Weinmeister, Senior Director of Product Management at 7Summits, Salesforce MVP and author of the book. “I am excited to be working in such a forward thinking and innovative company whose focus on leveraging online communities has led to deeply integrated multi-cloud solutions that unleash these environments to contribute value at an entirely new level. With this in mind, I have written this book for those technical decision makers who are trying to understand the immense capabilities of Salesforce Community Cloud, as well as anyone overseeing or delivering a Salesforce Community implementation, including system administrators, business analysts and developers.”

Phil Weinmeister has been working as a technologist and with the Salesforce Platform for over six years. He has 18 Salesforce certifications, and is a Salesforce Certified System Architect and a Salesforce Certified Application Architect. Phil is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

“We are proud to call Phil one of our own and are so pleased to see this important text reach the market,” said Paul Stillmank, CEO and Founder of 7Summits. “Online communities have gone mainstream, and we are seeing strong growth across all sectors, audiences, verticals and business sizes. The Salesforce Community Cloud is uniquely positioned to be the platform of choice capable of bringing together customers, partners, and employees in a cohesive environment that links audiences and processes together along with the systems and data that they use. The result is a deeper understanding of cross-functional interactions that helps to unlock tremendous business value for the organizations that we are working with.”

7Summits is a Bronze Sponsor for Dreamforce 2017 and has Multiple Speaking Tracks at the Event.

7Summits is a bronze-level sponsor at Dreamforce 2017, the most inspiring technology event of the year and the world's largest gathering of Trailblazers. 7Summits is exhibiting at booths 1935 and 1937 in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo, showcasing how to drive business value through energized experiences across customers, partners, and employees. Throughout the conference, attendees can see live community-building demonstrations and learn more about our community expertise and how we quickly migrate businesses over from a legacy system.

In addition, Phil Weinmeister (along with other 7Summits Sherpas) will be speaking about Salesforce Community solutions throughout the conference. Stop by the 7Summits booth or see the Dreamforce 2017 session schedule for more details on these presentations.

About 7Summits

