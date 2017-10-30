Trafficware Commsignia "Agencies and road users will benefit from our combined solutions that deliver real material advancements to improving road safety and efficiency.”

Marrying Commsignia’s best-in-class vehicle to everything (V2X) communication software, onboard (OBU) and roadside units (RSU) with live data from Trafficware signal controllers will allow transportation agencies and automobile OEMs to provide enhanced motorist services.

Data provided by Trafficware’s signal controllers, wireless sensors, and central transportation management software, ATMS.now will enhance safety, allow for emergency vehicle prioritization, bus prioritization, and provide meaningful content to motorists. That “talking intersection” information includes providing optimal driving speed to reach the intersection green light sequence, intersection signal status, and optimal travel time from point A to point B, reducing the number of stops, idling at red lights and ultimately reducing emissions.

Trafficware CEO Jon Newhard explains the importance, “Trafficware has been the first to market with connected vehicle applications from coast-to-coast. With over 2,000 signals already connected to production vehicles, Trafficware holds clear leadership in this space.

“Our partnership with Commsignia is yet another way to broaden our scope of integration capabilities and utilize the data rich content.”

Commsignia was also selected by Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) for the Tampa Connected Vehicle Pilot that employs vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology to improve safety and traffic conditions in downtown Tampa. This was one of three sites selected for the US Department of Transportation’s Connected Vehicle Pilot Deployment Program, which seeks to spur innovation among early adopters.

Commsignia expects to supply onboard units (OBUs) for approximately 1,600 cars, 10 buses and 10 trolleys.

Jozsef Kovacs, Commsignia CEO, added, “In a nascent market, it is important that customers have a positive experience with their first V2I / V2V implementations. Commsignia has established itself as a leader in V2X software, hardware and Hybrid/ADAS solutions.” Kovacs continued, “Trafficware has shown significant leadership in workable real-world implementations of vehicle-to-infrastructure technology, so it is a natural step for Commsignia and Trafficware to work together. Agencies and road users will benefit from our combined solutions that are delivering real material advancements to improving road safety and efficiency.”

Recently, Frost & Sullivan recognized Commsignia with its 2017 European Customer Value Leadership Award for end-to-end vehicle-to-everything (V2X) solutions. Commsignia’s technology can support automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I suppliers and Smart City deployments.

Jeff Spinazze, Trafficware’s senior vice president, points out, “Trafficware has the key ingredient, deep relationships with municipal authorities throughout North America and an understanding of the current technology infrastructure necessary for deployment and customer success.”

About Commsignia

Commsignia (http://www.commsignia.com) is the market’s most dynamic V2X company thanks to its cutting-edge technology and market ready portfolio. Commsignia specializes in Connected Car / V2X “Safer on the Road” software and hardware products compatible with IEEE 802.11p standards and DSRC and future Cellular V2X / 5G technologies. Commsignia is helping to build the next generation autonomous car and smart mobility ecosystem that will make driving safer whilst reducing congestion and lowering emissions. Commsignia supplies best-in-class V2X (Car2X) Communication Software, hybrid V2X /ADAS Applications with robust PKI and SCMS security, a V2X SDK as well as OnBoard (OBU) and Roadside Units (RSU) for connected car and Smart City deployments.

About Trafficware

Trafficware, based outside of Houston, specializes in research, design, and development of electronic equipment and software for the transportation industry. Trafficware’s industry expertise includes hands-on experience solving traffic management challenges around the world, earning the company a reputation for unmatched quality. The company’s flagship Synchro® traffic simulation and analysis product alone is used by engineers in more than 90 countries around the world. The company also manufactures a full line of traffic equipment at its 100,000 square-foot technology center. Trafficware’s growth is backed by KRG Capital Partners, a private equity firm with more than $4 billion in capital.

