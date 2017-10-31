Emergo, a UL company providing regulatory and quality management consulting and advisory services to medical device manufacturers worldwide, will be offering free one-on-one meetings with subject matter experts at the 2017 Medica trade conference held November 13th through 16th in Düsseldorf, Germany. Meetings with Emergo in Hall 16, Booth D32-9 may be scheduled now.

According to Emergo’s medical device industry research, changing regulatory requirements present the biggest business challenges for companies of all sizes. Emergo consultants from the United States and Europe will be available during the course of the four-day conference to share insights across various areas of expertise including medical device registration and approval processes for major medical device markets, compliance with the new European Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) and In-Vitro Diagnostics Regulation (IVDR), ISO 13485:2016 quality management system implementation, clinical trials and regulatory solutions for digital health technologies.

Over the past forty years, Medica has grown to become the world’s largest medical tradeshow, drawing more than 5,100 exhibitors from 17 countries in 2016. Medica will run concurrently with Compamed, a major conference for medical suppliers and technology developers covering digital medicine, research, mobile medical applications and more.

About Emergo

Founded in 1997 to help US medical device companies obtain CE Marking and export their products to Europe, Emergo has since grown into a leading consultancy supporting more than 2,800 medical device and IVD clients worldwide. With offices in 25 countries, Emergo provides compliance services including regulatory strategy, device registration, quality management system compliance and in-country regulatory representation. For more information, visit Emergogroup.com.