As a facility manager, it’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome in your building. Regulations set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guarantee accessibility for all employees. While you must be compliant with this law all year long, it’s particularly important during October, which is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Creating a space that is ADA compliant does not always take considerable time or investment.” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “By making your building accessible, you’re increasing the number of customers who can easily access your goods and services, and your telling your employees that you value them and their differences.”

MaintenX International has been helping Tampa businesses serve all members of the community for more than 30 years. Here are some tips to help be sure your building is easily accessible for everyone:

1. Approaches and Entrances: Consider the experience of getting in to your facility. Be sure to provide handicap parking spaces and ramps. It’s helpful to post signs that indicate the location of the nearest accessible entrance for your employees and guests. It’s also important to make sure that door hardware is placed between 34 to 48 inches from the ground.

2. Access to Goods and Services: It is important to study the path someone must take to get to critical goods and services. They should be able to have access without assistance. This requires thoughtful consideration of your facility such as placing items (e.g., elevator call buttons, light switches, door handles) at appropriate levels; providing clear, high contrast signage; and ensuring aisles or hallways are easily maneuverable.

3. Toilets: If you have public toilet facilities, ADA compliance requires at least one toilet should be accessible and clearly marked with the International Symbol of Accessibility. Including braille or raised text characters on toilet signage is also recommended. It’s also important to make sure doors easily open and that faucets and handles turn with limited force to create an accessible experience for all.

4. Other Items: Facility managers should also consider a number of other items in order to create a fully accessible building. Access to drinking fountains, telephones with volume control options, and installing alarm systems that have both audible and visual signals will help everyone feel welcome and safe.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.