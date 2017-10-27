Judge Andrea Evans spoke with CAMS North Eighth Grade Art Club Members, who assisted with preparation for the judging of Miniature Art 2017 on October 10th. A total of 197 original works of art will be displayed: oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings; drawings; and hand-pulled prints and sculpture, many by nationally known artists.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy Council for the Arts’ 33rd Annual "Miniature Art 2017" exhibition, sponsored by Ludwig’s Jeweler. The show is an amazing display of tiny excellence and opens on Friday November 3rd with a reception from 5-8 pm. A total of 197 original works of art will be displayed: oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings; drawings; and hand-pulled prints and sculpture, many by nationally known artists. The Council, in operation since 1987, “Inspires, Educates and Creates Artistic Opportunities” in its Gallery at 81 North Main Street in Chambersburg.

“We received 360 entries this year,” explained Exhibit Coordinator Anne Finucane “from 112 artists in 20 states. We advertise nationally, and always receive entries from artists all over the country!”

Judge and juror for this year’s show was Andrea Evans. Evans teaches in the Drawing Department at the Maryland Institute College of Art, and has a practice founded in drawing, painting, sculpture, and performance. When selecting works and award-winners for Miniature Art ’17, Evans spoke of looking for works that used their medium – paint, colored pencil, bronze, etc. – in a dynamic way. “How interesting is it to look at?” she asked. “How does it read from across the gallery, and then, does it reward you with interesting details when you look from up close?” She chose works that continued to stand out, upon repeated looks, in terms of composition and color, as well as detail.

Arizona-born and Baltimore-based, Andrea Evans received her BFA in painting from Arizona State University, and MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Tufts University. During her 10 years of residence in Boston, she was awarded a Massachusetts Cultural Council Artist Fellowship in Drawing, St. Botolph Club Foundation Emerging Artist Award, and Blanche E. Colman Award. Judge Andrea Evans spoke with CAMS North Eighth Grade Art Club Members, who, with their advisor CMAS North faculty member Rachel Brown, assisted with preparation for the judging of Miniature Art 2017.

Miniature Art 2017 will be on display at the Council from November 3 through January 5, 2018, with gallery hours Tuesday-Friday 10 am-2 pm, and by appointment. If visiting during Christmas and New Years week, call 717-264-6883 to check hours.

