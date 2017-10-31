October can be full of tricks and treats, but it doesn’t have to be scary if you follow MaintenX’s tips for National Crime Prevention Month. While it’s impossible to stop every criminal there are a number of steps facility managers can take to keep their businesses safe.

“Safety and security are critical to a business,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “By assessing your facility and making changes now, you can help decrease the likelihood of an intruder choosing to rob you.”

MaintenX International has been helping local businesses stay safe for more than 30 years. Here are some tips to help be sure your building is secure:

1. The Brighter the Better: One easy deterrent for criminal activity is proper indoor and outdoor lighting. Provide lighting for your major entryways, parking lot, and any other areas that contain valuable items. Consider installing motion detector lighting in areas that don’t receive as much traffic as well. Keep some lights on inside at night can help someone on the outside of the building easily see a potential burglar.

2. Lock It Up: It is important to be sure your windows and doors close and lock securely. You can provide enhanced security for your facility by adding glazing to your windows and installing reinforced doorjambs and reinforced steel frames. Work with employees to create a plan to close and lock all access points at the end of each day.

3. Trim Landscaping: Also, look for tall trees or landscaping that could allow access to higher windows and doors. Overgrown landscaping can also provide a perfect hiding space for an intruder that is waiting to commit a crime.

4. Sound the Alarm: There are a number of security alarms on the market that offer a variety of features to suit your needs. You can choose from alarms that make sound, flash lights, record video, lock doors, or call reinforcement. With advancements in technology, however, in the most sophisticated systems are becoming more affordable.

