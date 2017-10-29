Florida Hospital North Pinellas, located in Tarpon Springs, has announced recent changes to its leadership team, including naming a Chief Financial Officer, Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Nursing Officer and the promotion of its Vice President of Operations and Business Development.

The hospital named Caleb Heinrich as its Chief Financial Officer. Heinrich is bringing with him a strong background in hospital finance with Florida Hospital, most recently having served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer at Florida Hospital North Pinellas and as the Director of Finance for the Florida Hospital West Florida Division. Heinrich has been with the Florida Hospital system since 2009 and graduated from Union College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

“Caleb, Jennifer and Jason have proven track records as successful leaders, and we are excited about the vision and expertise each of them bring to our team,” said Tricia Williams, Florida Hospital North Pinellas President & CEO. “We are confident that under their leadership, we will achieve our hospital goals and keep focus on providing the best and safest care to the patients we serve.”

Jennifer Segur MSN, RN, who served as Interim Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Nursing Officer, brings a strong background in nursing leadership and clinical practice, as well as a successful track record in patient experience and operational development. In her new role, that officially began July 9, 2017, Segur will lead the development and implementation of clinical care and operational strategies. Prior to her executive leadership role at Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Segur served as the Director of Emergency and Respiratory Services and as a nursing professor with Rasmussen College. Segur is also an Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Crisis Prevention Intervention instructor, Certified Success coach, and is currently a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, American Organization of Nurse Executives and the American Nurses Association.

Florida Hospital North Pinellas also promoted Jason Dunkel, M.Div, MBA, to Vice President of Operations and Business Development, with oversight of its cardiology, imaging, laboratory and pharmacy departments. Dunkel has been on the hospital’s executive leadership team since June 2015 and has a strong history of developing and growing key services lines for the hospital.

About Florida Hospital North Pinellas

Florida Hospital North Pinellas, located in Tarpon Springs, is a 168-bed, full-service hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, emergency medicine, orthopedics, wound healing, sleep medicine, women’s care, and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. Florida Hospital North Pinellas has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and The Leapfrog Group, for excellence in providing quality patient care. Florida Hospital North Pinellas serves both the Pinellas and Pasco communities of West Central Florida. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHNorthPinellas.com.