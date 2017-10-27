This was a great local race, and the impact of this generous donation will be felt for many years.

The annual Run! Geek! Run! 5K race in Alexandria, Virginia, announces that $15,000 was raised for the Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Relief Foundation, a nonprofit that assists firefighters in the event of an unforeseen catastrophic event. The annual 5K race is organized and managed by Ironistic, a website design, development and integrated marketing agency, and Hudson Studio, a graphic design creative agency that provides visual communications.

In attendance for the presentation were race organizers from Ironistic and Hudson Studio, race mascot Eugene the Geek, as well as the Alexandria firefighters who received the check. Race director, Rita Foss, said it best with “You know it is going to be a good day when you wake up and have the opportunity to present the Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Relief Foundation, an organization supporting those that put the community ahead of themselves, with the profits generated from the 2017 Run! Geek! Run! 5K. Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, and runners for contributing to the success of this year’s race and affording us the opportunity to give back $15,000.”

The Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Relief Foundation’s mission is to provide timely financial assistance to the members and their immediate families who incur a qualifying undue hardship. “This money will go a long way in helping our firefighters and their families far beyond what the job affords them,” said Mike Chandler, Chairman of the Alexandria Fire Fighters Helping Hands Foundation. “This was a great local race, and the impact of this generous donation will be felt for many years.”

Run! Geek! Run! is a 5K race dedicated to the Alexandria community. It is hosted by two women-owned Alexandria small businesses; focused on generating fun and fitness for the Alexandria community; and benefitting a different Alexandria non-profit each year.

“After Alexandria firefighters saved our brother-in-law, good friend and colleague's life after collapsing from cardiac arrest last January, the Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Foundation was our unanimous choice as this year’s race benefactor. We couldn’t be more thrilled to give to those who give so much of themselves to our community every day,” said race organizer Stacey Padova of Hudson Studio.

The 11th Annual Run! Geek! Run! 5K will take place on September 23, 2018 — Alexandria non-profit benefactor to be determined. To learn about Run! Geek! Run! and sign up to receive updates to join us next year for the race, visit https://rungeekrun.com/.

About Ironistic

Ironistic (ironistic.com) is a full service, online development and marketing firm. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers innovative website development services and effective online marketing solutions to companies of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, online marketing and search engine optimization, and Web hosting and maintenance.

About Hudson Studio

Hudson Studio (hudsonstudio.com) is a small, woman-owned graphic design firm built on the basic fundamentals of combining compelling visual communications with excellent customer service. Hudson Studio strategizes and delivers pieces based on clients’ needs — not today’s trends. They have local and national, big and small, non-profit and for-profit clients with a wide range of needs, time zones and deadlines. Creating award-winning works from advertisements to exhibits to identities to publications in a creative and energetic atmosphere is what we do best.

About Alexandria Firefighters Helping Hands Relief Foundation

The Helping Hands Relief Foundation (afdlocal2141.org) was established in 1999, when a fellow coworker was faced with a debilitating medical crisis. Fellow firefighters and paramedics donated time and money; they provided everything from food, lodging and clothing to transportation for the coworker and their family. It was during this experience that the members realized the need for a fund to support similar future situations.