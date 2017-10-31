Enhanced Video Notifications We’ve already saved hundreds of dollars of ingredients when were notified of compressor failure in our prep line and immediately moved the inventory to our walk-in cooler.

Swift Sensors, Inc., a leading supplier of cloud-based sensor systems, and Eagle Eye Networks, a leading supplier of cloud-based video surveillance systems, today announced the successful deployment of Enhanced Video Notifications at Papa Murphy’s.

Papa Murphy’s is the leading “Take and Bake” pizza chain and is consistently rated #1 pizza chain because of their freshness.

Bridge and Michael Bertram, owners of Papa Murphy’s in Texas, have added an extra layer of protection to ensure the freshness and quality of their pizzas by using cloud-based monitoring systems from Swift Sensors and Eagle Eye Networks.

With Swift Sensors, the temperature of the walk-in coolers and prep lines are constantly monitored using wireless temperature sensors that securely transmit their data to the cloud. Anytime a temperature exceeds a threshold set by the owner’s, they are immediately notified by email, text message, or phone so they can prevent food spoilage.

With Eagle Eye Networks, video cameras located in several locations stream video data to the cloud using the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS. The system provides video surveillance for the employees and customers both during and after business hours and help the owners identify areas for operational improvement.

Because of the integration of Swift Sensors and Eagle Eye Networks cloud services, the Bertram’s are now using Enhanced Video Notifications to obtain real-time video images anytime they receive a notification from the Swift Sensors network.

The Enhanced Video Notification places up to four images from multiple cameras in an email notification corresponding to the exact time of the notification event. Upon receipt of the notification, the Bertram’s log into their Swift Sensors Dashboard to view before and after video of the environment and equipment located by the sensor(s) that generated the notification.

“We can now view synchronized real-time video and sensor data to identify issues with our equipment and quickly solve the root cause of a problem,” said Michael Bertram, owner of Papa Murphy’s in Lake Travis. “We’ve already saved hundreds of dollars of ingredients when were notified of compressor failure in our prep line and immediately moved the inventory to our walk-in cooler.”

This implementation is made possible through each company’s open RestFUL APIs which accelerate the comprehensive integration. The integration utilizes Eagle Eye’s live and recorded video streams with Swift Sensors cloud-based Dashboard. The integration of these best-in-class cloud monitoring systems allows customers to combine real-time video with live sensor data and notifications.

ABOUT SWIFT SENSORS

Swift Sensors is a cloud wireless sensor IoT company, providing a simple, secure, and scalable wireless sensor systems for industrial and commercial applications. It’s flagship product is the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System: comprised of full line of battery powered wireless sensors, cloud-based monitoring and alerts, and an analytics platform in a unified solution. The sensor system proactively monitors and protects a wide range of equipment and processes, is used to comply with regulations, and enhances business performance. Swift Sensors applications include manufacturing, food service, transportation, IT data centers, research and development, and power. For more information, please visit http://www.swiftsensors.com or call +1-866-308-1340.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., (‘Eagle Eye’) is the leading global provider of cloud-based video surveillance solutions addressing the needs of businesses, alarm companies, security integrators, and individuals. Eagle Eye's 100% cloud managed solutions provides cloud and on-premise recording, bank level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support - all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Businesses of all sizes and types utilize Eagle Eye solutions for operational optimization and security. All Eagle Eye products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™, which allow for indexing, search, retrieval, and analysis of live and archived video. Eagle Eye's open Video API has been widely adopted for integration in alarm monitoring, third party analytics, security dashboards, and point of sale system integrations.

Eagle Eye sells its products through authorized global resellers and installation partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Eagle Eye has offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500 or +316 46 27 32 51.